Two idiots sentenced after breaking into zoo, hitting giraffe with bottle and posting the video online

20 January 2023, 14:21 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 14:48

By Will Taylor

Two men attacked a giraffe with a bottle after breaking into a zoo and posted it to Snapchat.

Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels hurled the bottle after getting into Marwell Zoo in Hampshire - where Daniels worked - in February 2021.

It was abandoned due to coronavirus restrictions and during their exploration they threw an object that hit Ursula the giraffe in its neck.

One giraffe, spooked by what happened, received two long gashes to its leg after it knocked itself against the door.

They also damaged the penguin enclosure and filmed a tiger, where a disinfectant bottle, sticks and stones were found.

Read more: Terror police arrest man, 27, after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

A bucket and a bottle of disinfectant were found in the giraffe enclosure.

Armed police swooped on the zoo after their video was seen on the social media app.

Green, 24, of Fareham pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and damaging the giraffe enclosure.

Green, left, admitted causing damage at the zoo
Green, left, admitted causing damage at the zoo. Picture: Alamy

Daniels, 21, also of Fareham, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure and a fence at the zoo.

Judge Richard Parkes KC said: "Almost two years ago, you two together had the idiotic idea of driving to Marwell Zoo during lockdown, when Marwell Zoo was closed to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You, Green, broke a door at the rear of the giraffe house. You threw the bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure and you threw something at the giraffe which we see from the video that you took.

Read more: NHS to face 'biggest ever strike' on February 6 as ambulance workers announce 10 more walkouts

"It struck the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes had an injury to its leg, with two long gashes, which was discovered the next morning.

"It happened from the giraffe being distressed, knocking itself against the door."

He sentenced them to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £750 to the zoo in compensation.

He added: "It caused a great deal of public outrage at your behaviour because people are rightly sensitive at behaviour causing damage to a zoo and to animals.

Daniels admitted his part in the damage
Daniels admitted his part in the damage. Picture: Alamy

"You acted in a deplorable fashion for which you must be punished. Public outrage would be such that many members of the public would like to see you in prison for this behaviour."

The prosecutor, Ellie Fargin, said the objects found in the tiger enclosure had been hurled in to "cause distress" to the big cat, which had shown "distress".

A door in the giraffe enclosure was found damaged.

"The damage must have been caused by the giraffe or giraffes hitting it with force and that would have been done if they were in distress," Ms Fargin said.

A life ring at the penguin enclosure was found.

"The penguins displayed behaviour consistent with anxiety and distress from being disturbed," she added.

Green is said to have ADHD and deeply regrets his actions, his defence lawyer Daniel Reilly said.

He said he threw the bottle to get Ursula's attention, and the "animal lover" endured a "social media backlash" over the incident.

Graham Gilbert, for Daniels, said it showed a lack of maturity and his client has lost his job working for a contractor at the zoo.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Tate

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention

A resident leaves the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on Wednesday in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv craves tanks

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

An expert investigator has claimed 'spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered in an excerpt released ahead of the publication of his new memoir.

'Spy in the bag' Gareth Williams was murdered claims investigator who tried to lock himself in a holdall more than 300 times
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year address to the French army

Macron proposes increased military spending plan until 2030

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

Andrew Tate to remain in prison after Romanian judge grants 30-day extension

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Terror police arrest man, 27, after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

Exclusive
Jim Davidson took aim at Sadiq Khan

'Does he mean fat old Charlton fans?' Comic Jim Davidson hits back at Sadiq Khan over Tory celeb jibe

Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 branches between them

40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Gordon has disappeared with Ms Marten

Sex offender partner of missing Constance Marten raped neighbour armed with shears as children slept next door

Breaking
Breaking News

Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station

£107k worth of goods seized from US-style candy stores on London's Oxford Street

£107k of 'illegal' goods seized from US candy store raid on Oxford Street as council vows 'no Happy New Year' for traders
King pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey

Islamist teen 'targeted police officers and soldiers' with terror plot and shared clip urging followers to 'destroy non-believers'
Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain

Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

Christmas sales plummeted amid the cost of living crisis

Christmas sales plummet as cost of living crisis and postal strikes bite

Zelensky has appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send tanks to Ukraine

Zelensky's plea for "immediate" help from allies as pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak

Anger as Rishi Sunak says only 'idiots' think he can cut tax, with critics branding the PM 'desperate'
Toadzilla

Meet 'Toadzilla': Record-breaking monster cane toad found in Australian forest

Shauna Rae Lesick's height was a side effect of surviving brain cancer

Woman, 23, trapped in the body of a 3ft 10inch child finds love on instagram after parents reveal fears over paedophiles
Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Children as young as seven are taking the survey

Fury as pupils as young as 7 asked if they are transgender in Scottish schools under SNP plans branded 'indoctrination'
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School

Six-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Ambulance workers are going on strike again

NHS to face 'biggest ever strike' on February 6 as ambulance workers announce 10 more walkouts
The shocking footage shows a girl beating and kicking another student

Shocking clip shows Scottish girl beating and kicking classmate in sustained attack as fears mount of school violence
The Bowmars will not serve time in prison for their crimes

Couple who celebrated while killing bear in illegal spear hunt and left animal to agonising, slow death spared jail
The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit