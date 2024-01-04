'Her light shined brightly for 100 years': Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns who played Mrs Banks dies aged 100

4 January 2024, 21:06 | Updated: 4 January 2024, 21:19

Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100
Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johns, a British actress born in South Africa, died at her Los Angeles assisted living home, her manager confirmed. No cause of death was immediately given.

Mitch Clem said: "My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns.

"Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.

"She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth.

"Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

"She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

"Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

The star appeared in some 30 plays and 60 films throughout her career after she initially rose to stardom in the 1940s. She eventually earned her own sitcom in the US.

Read more: 'I Wanna Go': Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new album and vows to never 'return to the music industry'

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson launches fresh battle with council over plans for 'urgent' 118ft Diddly Squat barn

Glynis Johns has died aged 100.
Glynis Johns has died aged 100. Picture: Alamy

In 1973 Johns won a Tony for "A Little Night Music" in which Stephen Sondheim song "Send In the Clowns" was written for her. She lost the role in the film adaptation to Elizabeth Taylor.

Johns acquired a reputation for being a perfectionist throughout her carer.

“As far as I'm concerned, I'm not interested in playing the role on only one level,” she said in 1990.

“The whole point of first-class acting is to make a reality of it. To be real. And I have to make sense of it in my own mind in order to be real."

In 1960, Johns was nominated for an Oscar in the film The Sundowners.

Her final role was in the 1999 film Superstar, performing alongside co-stars Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The last remaining member of the elite World War 2 SAS 'originals' regiment has died aged 103

Last member of wartime SAS 'originals' Major Mike Sadler dies aged 103

Gibbons (left) and Patten-Walsh (right) have been jailed for terrorism.

Two white supremacists jailed for terrorism offences after targeting Harry and Meghan's son in neo-Nazi podcast

A body has been found during the search for missing Laura Wilkie.

Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

Ms Spears put the rumours to rest, writing on Instagram: "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!!

'I Wanna Go': Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new album and vows to never 'return to the music industry'

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran.

ISIS claims responsibility for double blast at Iranian memorial that left 84 dead and hundreds injured

School Shooting Iowa

Several people shot at high school in Iowa

Belarus Eve Lukashenko

Belarus president gives himself immunity from prosecution

Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there.

Three injured after Iowa school shooting

A Delta Airlines plane

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

Iran Explosions

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

Germany Animals’ Christmas

Unsold Christmas trees on the menu for elephants and bison at Berlin Zoo

The woman's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Storm Henk claims second victim after woman dies in fallen tree crash - as police refer themselves to watchdog

Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn

Israel Palestinians

Airstrike kills 12, mostly children, in Gaza area declared safe zone by Israel

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

Diddly Squat Farm opened in 2020 and is the subject of the TV series Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson launches fresh battle with council over plans for 'urgent' 118ft Diddly Squat barn

Latest News

See more Latest News

The union is seeking "pay restoration" to 2008 levels, which it has estimated as the equivalent of a 35 per cent pay rise.

BMA accuses NHS managers of 'misusing' requests for striking doctors to return to wards

Pistorius is due out of jail on Friday, having shot Reeva Steenkamp dead in 2013

Oscar Pistorius 'has become grey and bloated' during prison stint as he faces assassination fears upon release
Police released these two images over Harry Pitman's killing

'Spontaneous fight' between strangers led to Harry Pitman's New Year's Eve stabbing, police say as they hunt two boys
Entrance to the Australian Reptile Park

Largest male specimen of world’s most venomous spider found in Australia

Families of victims of the explosions gather in the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Kerman

Iran says at least 84 killed in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Funeral held of top Hamas official killed in apparent Israeli strike in Beirut

Pontins Holiday Parks was founded in 1946 by Sir Fred Pontin

Third Pontins site in weeks shut after Storm Henk flooding - with staff told over text

Tory peer Michelle Mone has hit out at the press' 'obsession' with her personal life as she flippantly claimed to be surprised not to have yet been asked about her 'bras and knickers'

Michelle Mone 'surprised' not to be asked about 'bras and knickers' as she hits out at press 'obsession' with her
Nottinghamshire County Council (top r) declare major incident as flooding misery continues for many Britons post Storm Henk

Major incident declared in Nottinghamshire due to near record-breaking flooding as residents forced to evacuate
Ambulances line up in front of a headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Force after it was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad on Thursday

Baghdad airstrike kills Iran-backed militia leader as regional tensions escalate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit