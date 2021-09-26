Masked raiders drag pensioner from bed and beat him in 'horrible' attempted robbery

The man, 77, suffered serious injuries in the assault. Picture: West Midlands Police/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Masked men dragged a pensioner from his bed before punching and kicking him repeatedly in a "horrible" attempted robbery.

Two men forced their way into the house of a 77-year-old in Birmingham and raided the home before waking him up.

They demanded the keys to an Audi in the drive before dragging him out and attacking him.

They left empty handed but their victim suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a cut lip.

He remains in hospital for a bleed on the brain, which could have been caused by the assault. Police have released a photo showing the badly bruised victim, who was not named.

The attempted robbery took place in a leafy part of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

West Midlands Police has asked for urgent help as they investigate the attack on Thursday, which took place between 1.20am and 1.45am on Moor Green Lane.

West Midlands Police said: “Our investigations are in the early stages, but so far there is no CCTV covering the location.

“However we are asking people to think back if anything seemed unusual at that time, or to check their CCTV to see if there is anything from around that time that might help with our investigation.

“We are also urging anyone who may know these people, who have caused these horrible injuries to this man, to do the right thing and hand them in.”

Anyone with information can use the force’s live chat function on its website, or call 101 and using crime reference number 20/1757136/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.