Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

18 November 2024, 00:10

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.
Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

By Chay Quinn

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun newspaper.

They then reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike that were stored in a barn.

The burglary is said to have happened on October 13.

The King was not in residence - but the Wales's and their three young children were on the estate at the time.

In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: "At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."

