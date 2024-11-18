Nick Abbot 12am - 1am
Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
18 November 2024, 00:10
Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.
Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun newspaper.
They then reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike that were stored in a barn.
The burglary is said to have happened on October 13.
The King was not in residence - but the Wales's and their three young children were on the estate at the time.
In a statement to the newspaper, Thames Valley Police said: "At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.
"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.
"No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."