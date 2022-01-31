Police investigating rape allegation granted more time to question Mason Greenwood

31 January 2022, 17:56

Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday
Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Detectives have been given more time to question the suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood as they investigate the rape and assault of a woman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday after a woman reported assaults in social media images and videos.

The England international, who has been considered one of the best young prospects at Old Trafford, has been held in custody since his arrest.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the player. Manchester United said he will not train or play for the club until further notice.

The posts, which were on the woman's Instagram page on Sunday morning, have since been deleted.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings."

