Breaking News

Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

21 August 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 21 August 2023, 15:17

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United
Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have “mutually agreed” for the player to leave Old Trafford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club have now confirmed the forward will be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up.

Read more: Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

"This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood said in a statement: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

He said he was learning to understand his responsibilities as a professional footballer and was "focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".

He continued: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

The story is being updated

TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm.

Phil Spencer says parents would ‘have held hands under water and slipped away’ in emotional tribute after accident

