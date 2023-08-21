Mason Greenwood's departure from Manchester United 'a relief', women's charity says

21 August 2023, 21:26

Mason Greenwood's departure is a 'relief', Women's Aid said
Mason Greenwood's departure is a 'relief', Women's Aid said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A charity that supports domestic abuse victims has said it is a "relief" that Mason Greenwood is leaving Manchester United.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 21-year-old had been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, after being charged with attempted rape and assault, with images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood's charges were dropped six and a half months ago, but had remained suspended by United throughout this period.

The club confirmed on Monday that the forward would be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up.

Women's Aid spokeswoman Teresa Parker said: "We know that today’s news from Manchester United that Greenwood will be moving on from club will be a relief for many survivors of sexual abuse.

"Football is loved by so many people worldwide and players are often idolised by fans, so the way that these alleged abuse cases are treated in clubs has a huge impact on public understanding about what is accepted and tolerated in society.

"This is an issue that reaches far wider than football, with misogynistic content widely available on social media, so it is important to recognise how widespread harmful attitudes are and address this."

Greenwood's future at Manchester United has been a protracted saga, and the club said last Wednesday that no decision had been made on whether he would stay.

Ms Parker said that Women's Aid had contacted Old Trafford bosses after the statement and had since "had conversations" about the issue.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood. Picture: Getty

She added: "Our approach at Women’s Aid remains the same – we want to work collaboratively with football clubs and organisations to increase understanding and awareness of domestic abuse, as part of our ongoing football campaign.”

Read more: Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood. Picture: Getty

"This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Is the Mason Greenwood controversy an opportunity to teach young people consent?

Greenwood said in a statement: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

The charges brought against Greenwood were dropped earlier in the year.

He continued: "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

He said he was learning to understand his responsibilities as a professional footballer and was "focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".

Greenwood added: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

Retired police officer refutes claims that there's no evidence against Mason Greenwood

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby has been sentenced to life in prison

Lucy Letby's childhood friend maintains baby killer nurse is innocent and claims police scapegoated her

Election 2024 Abortion Candidates

Former president Donald Trump’s bond set at 200,000 dollars in Georgia case

Diggers sent to the site of the destroyed Crooked House pub have been thwarted by campaigners who wanted to stop bricks being taken away from the razed watering hole.

Crooked House campaigners block roads to site of fire to prevent diggers from clearing bricks away from destroyed pub

No charges will be brought in the renewed investigation into the Birmingham pub bombings

No charges in Birmingham pub bombings investigation as prosecutors say there's not enough evidence

Russia Moon Mission

Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Moon crash

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Tribute to 'bubbly, confident little girl' found dead at home in Woking, as police hunt father in Pakistan

Northern Research Group conference

UK and Iraq to increase co-operation on combating drug trafficking and terrorism

The bride reacted angrily to her friends' refusal to pay

Angry bride outraged by 'snake' friends after they refuse to pay £1,200 each to fund her dream wedding

Obit John Warnock

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82

Canada Trudeau Cabinet Retreat

Justin Trudeau condemns Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news

The seal endured 'unnecessary suffering' before dying

Fury as baby seal dies of shock after woman wraps it in coat, despite being ordered to leave it alone

Lucy Letby will die in prison after being given a whole life sentence for the murder and attempted murder of 16 babies today.

Inside the maximum security prison where killer nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

Greece Zelenskyy

Ukraine leader Zelensky visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders

Lucy Letby Sentence. Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Lucy Letby Sentence: Can the law require attendance at a sentencing hearing? Writes Joseph Kotrie-Monson

Four women have received whole-life sentences

The twisted killer women handed whole-life orders who will die behind bars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luis Rubiales

Spanish soccer leader’s World Cup star kiss sparks angry reaction

One of Queen's most popular songs has been removed in a new release of its Greatest Hits album

Classic Queen song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' removed from Greatest Hits album for 'being too raunchy'
APTOPIX Canada Wildfires

Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes

Ofcom report

Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns

Douglas Coastguard shared images of the car being recovered

Woman escapes with minor injuries after Mini plunges off Isle of Man cliff

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United

Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

Tenerife fire

Major wildfires burn in Greece and Tenerife

A group went missing after touring Moscow's sewer system - when a heavy rain downpour hit, (file image shows the Moskva river)

'At least four dead' after tour group goes missing in Moscow sewer

Three men were wounded at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire after a horrific shootout between rival gangs at the contest where others were attacked with a sword.

Gunshots fired at Derbyshire Kabaddi tournament in terrifying gang attack which saw man attacked with sword
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit