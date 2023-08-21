Mason Greenwood's departure from Manchester United 'a relief', women's charity says

Mason Greenwood's departure is a 'relief', Women's Aid said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A charity that supports domestic abuse victims has said it is a "relief" that Mason Greenwood is leaving Manchester United.

The 21-year-old had been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, after being charged with attempted rape and assault, with images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood's charges were dropped six and a half months ago, but had remained suspended by United throughout this period.

The club confirmed on Monday that the forward would be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up.

Women's Aid spokeswoman Teresa Parker said: "We know that today’s news from Manchester United that Greenwood will be moving on from club will be a relief for many survivors of sexual abuse.

"Football is loved by so many people worldwide and players are often idolised by fans, so the way that these alleged abuse cases are treated in clubs has a huge impact on public understanding about what is accepted and tolerated in society.

"This is an issue that reaches far wider than football, with misogynistic content widely available on social media, so it is important to recognise how widespread harmful attitudes are and address this."

Greenwood's future at Manchester United has been a protracted saga, and the club said last Wednesday that no decision had been made on whether he would stay.

Ms Parker said that Women's Aid had contacted Old Trafford bosses after the statement and had since "had conversations" about the issue.

She added: "Our approach at Women’s Aid remains the same – we want to work collaboratively with football clubs and organisations to increase understanding and awareness of domestic abuse, as part of our ongoing football campaign.”

A statement from the club read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

"This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood said in a statement: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

The charges brought against Greenwood were dropped earlier in the year.

He continued: "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

He said he was learning to understand his responsibilities as a professional footballer and was "focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".

Greenwood added: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.