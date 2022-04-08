Mass evacuation at London's Canary Wharf after 'chemical incident' at health club

The evacuation happened at Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

A mass evacuation was triggered at London's Canary Wharf after a "chemical incident" at a health club.

Firefighters brought 900 people out of the building on Cabot Square after being called to a smell of chemicals there.

A mix of chemicals caused "high levels" of fumes and vapour at the club.

The London Fire Brigade's Station Commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

"Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

"We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution."

Firefighters dealt with the incident throughout the morning, sending two fire engines and two rescue units, but left by 1pm.

Updates to follow