Mass evacuation at London's Canary Wharf after 'chemical incident' at health club
8 April 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 12:38
A mass evacuation was triggered at London's Canary Wharf after a "chemical incident" at a health club.
Firefighters brought 900 people out of the building on Cabot Square after being called to a smell of chemicals there.
A mix of chemicals caused "high levels" of fumes and vapour at the club.
The London Fire Brigade's Station Commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.
"Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.
"We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution."
Firefighters dealt with the incident throughout the morning, sending two fire engines and two rescue units, but left by 1pm.
