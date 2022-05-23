Breaking News

RMT to call crippling 24-hour London Underground strike for day after Jubilee weekend

A large strike involving thousands of staff is due to be called. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A strike across the London Underground is set to cripple the Tube network after the Jubilee weekend.

The RMT union is set to call strike action on June 6, after the four-day weekend holiday.

It is likely to force most stations in London’s Zone 1 – the centre of the city, LBC has been told.

The Jubilee weekend was already due for disruption because two central Tube stations, Euston and Green Park, will see staff walk out on June 3. The Jubilee weekend, celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne, begins on June 2.

The RMT has demanded Transport for London takes action against a manager accused of bullying, which has triggered the dispute.

Euston and Green Park will both be crucial for visitors to London who want to take part in Jubilee celebrations in central London and around Buckingham Palace.

The planned action sparked outrage.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: "I think the trade union should get back round the table. I'm against this strike. I think it sends all the wrong messages."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I don't think we want to see any disruption to London's transport system at such a moment when people are trying to come together to honour this Jubilee year."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said via a spokesperson: "We never want to see industrial action that's going to disrupt the public, particularly on an occasion like the Platinum Jubilee weekend where obviously we want the focus to be on celebrating the great service of Her Majesty to this country."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Staff at Euston and Green Park have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

Read more: Fury as Tube strike set to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

"The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

"Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

"However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute."