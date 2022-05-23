Breaking News

RMT to call crippling 24-hour London Underground strike for day after Jubilee weekend

23 May 2022, 09:59 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 11:04

A large strike involving thousands of staff is due to be called
A large strike involving thousands of staff is due to be called. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A strike across the London Underground is set to cripple the Tube network after the Jubilee weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The RMT union is set to call strike action on June 6, after the four-day weekend holiday.

It is likely to force most stations in London’s Zone 1 – the centre of the city, LBC has been told.

The Jubilee weekend was already due for disruption because two central Tube stations, Euston and Green Park, will see staff walk out on June 3. The Jubilee weekend, celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne, begins on June 2.

The RMT has demanded Transport for London takes action against a manager accused of bullying, which has triggered the dispute.

Euston and Green Park will both be crucial for visitors to London who want to take part in Jubilee celebrations in central London and around Buckingham Palace.

The planned action sparked outrage.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: "I think the trade union should get back round the table. I'm against this strike. I think it sends all the wrong messages."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I don't think we want to see any disruption to London's transport system at such a moment when people are trying to come together to honour this Jubilee year."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said via a spokesperson: "We never want to see industrial action that's going to disrupt the public, particularly on an occasion like the Platinum Jubilee weekend where obviously we want the focus to be on celebrating the great service of Her Majesty to this country."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Staff at Euston and Green Park have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

Read more: Fury as Tube strike set to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

"The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

"Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

"However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

“Where you from?” What makes this question so important? Why do people ask it and why is it interesting to them?

‘Where you from?’ LBC podcast asks how backgrounds shape some of today’s household names

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

Breaking
Vadim Shishimarin was given life in prison

Russian sergeant jailed for life for slaughtering unarmed cyclist in first war crime trial

Abertillery Learning Community, a school in South Wales, has closed "on health and safety grounds" after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger "fleeing bullies".

School closed on 'health and safety grounds' after boy, 11, loses finger 'fleeing bullies'

Two football fans have been charged over an incident at Manchester City's Etihad stadium on Sunday.

Two Manchester City fans arrested after goalkeeper 'attacked' during pitch invasion

Children are getting food poisoning as parents face soaring energy bills, it has been warned

Children suffer from food poisoning as parents switch fridges off to save on energy bills

'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he serves his country'

A Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison.

Nurse, 27, arrested over 'fatal poisoning of child' in Birmingham Children's Hospital

A number of local authorities have issued rules for Platinum Jubilee street parties

No bunting on lampposts and devise counterterrorism plans, street party organisers told

Sofiia Karkadym has said she is "not a homewrecker"

I'm no homewrecker, insists tearful Ukrainian refugee who ran off with host after a week

Sue Gray's Partygate report is set to be released this week.

PM's allies blast Sue Gray for 'playing politics' ahead of release of Partygate report

Boris Johnson has written to the children of Ukraine.

'You teach us what it means to be strong': Boris pens touching letter to Ukraine children

Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted".

Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington.

Man and girl, 14, die in house fire in Cumbria as neighbours evacuated

It's been reported the Queen won't receive the Trooping the Colour salute.

Queen 'won't receive Trooping the Colour salute' for first time in 70-year reign

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester.

Woman arrested after toddler, 2, 'falls from second floor window'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin stands in court

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks before departing Tehran’s Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman on Monday May 23 2022

Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday May 23 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more sanctions on Russia during speech in Davos
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday May 23 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more sanctions on Russia during speech in Davos
Smoke billows from ferry M/V Mercraft 2 as it is towed to an island off of the town of Real, Quezon province, Philippines, on Monday, May 23 2022

Seven dead and more than 120 rescued from water after ferry fire in Philippines
A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to a photographer before departing in an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’
Few visitors walk inside the Gum department store in Moscow

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo

Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan

Cody Simpson recovers after his men's 100m butterfly heat at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide

Cody Simpson to swim rather than sing at Commonwealth Games

US President Joe Biden meets Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal and warns over inflation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban
'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food
'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch again

20st man with 'blown-up glove' hands says it's his job to lose weight, not govt's

20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss
Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell
'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police