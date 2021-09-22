Massive gas price rise could last as customers fear soaring energy bills

22 September 2021, 11:45

Consumers fear soaring energy bills
Consumers fear soaring energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

It is unclear if the huge rise in gas prices is temporary as customers face soaring energy bills, the head of Ofgem has warned.

Fears of much bigger bills and more energy firms going bust have emerged since the cost of gas skyrocketed throughout 2021.

The head of energy regulator Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley, told MPs on Wednesday that "well above" hundreds of thousands of customers could be affected as the crisis continues.

Asked at the House of Commons' business committee about Boris Johnson's suggestions that the rise in prices will be temporary, Mr Brearley said: "It's extremely difficult to predict the future of the gas price and we have seen some unprecedented change in the last six months."

Read more: Gas price crisis: Taxpayers 'face multibillion pound bill' bailing out energy firms

Read more: Martin Lewis' stark warning on 'outrageous' gas price rise

He told MPs: "When you see a spike like this, history has suggested that those spikes go away.

"All I'd say right now is that's not something we, Ofgem, would rely on simply because we have to plan for a whole range of scenarios."

Blame for this year's hike in gas costs has been attributed to a cold winter which depleted stocks, high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia and reduced supplies from Russia.

Customers whose energy firm goes bust will be transferred to another provider by Ofgem.

But there are worries that customers face big rises in fuel bills, while the Government insists it will keep the price cap in place.

"We do expect a large number of customers to be affected, we've already seen hundreds of thousands of customers affected, that may well go well above that," Mr Brearley said.

"It's very hard for me to put a figure on it."

MPs were amused when the energy regulator boss, speaking remotely, was plunged into darkness when the lights went off in the room he was video-conferencing MPs from.

Politicians were quick to joke about the coincidence, which appeared to be an issue with the automatic lights instead of Ofgem's power being cut.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House

Biden downplays hopes for US trade deal and refuses to deny UK is 'back of the queue'
Netherlands Ethnic Profiling

Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case but vow to appeal

Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson

Watch again: Dominic Raab stands in for Boris Johnson at PMQs amid soaring gas prices
United Nations General Assembly

President Biden doubles US purchase of vaccine and calls for a global push
India Rhino Horns

Indian officials burn rhino horns to raise awareness of an illegal trade
Spain Volcano

Canary Island volcano eruption could last three months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes

'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes
The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas
The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns
Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London