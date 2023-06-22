MasterChef contestant who tried to blackmail police after being caught with child abuse images jailed for three years

22 June 2023, 14:23 | Updated: 22 June 2023, 14:26

Caerwyn Ash has been jailed for three years.
Caerwyn Ash has been jailed for three years. Picture: South Wales Police/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A former Masterchef contestant has been jailed after he tried to blackmail police with alleged sex images of them after he was caught in possession of child abuse images.

Caerwyn Ash, 41, from Swansea has been jailed after he threatened to publish images of police officers engaging in sexual activity after they caught him with a stash of child abuse images.

He was found guilty of being in possession of 20 indecent images and five videos, as well as extreme pornography and attempting to pervert the court of justice.

Of the 20 indecent images obtained, 11 were in the most serious category A, prosecutor James Wilson said.

The images contained child sex images as well as adults having sex with animals.

Ash has been sentenced to three years in prison, one year for possessing and downloading indecent images and two for attempting to pervert the court of justice.

He walked into Swansea police station with a brown envelope addressed to the head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after he had been caught with the images.

He alleged the envelope contained sexually explicit material of officers from South Wales police that he would distribute to “create an earthquake” unless the charges against him were dropped.

He also claimed the images had been obtained via a “trusted friend in the Press Association”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Caerwyn Ash, 41, has been sentenced to three years in prison for possessing child abuse images and perverting the course of justice.
Caerwyn Ash, 41, has been sentenced to three years in prison for possessing child abuse images and perverting the course of justice. Picture: South Wales Police

Read more: Pictured: Girl, 2, who died in lorry crash while father drove as police launch murder investigation

Read more: Man ‘armed with pickaxe’ goes on ‘rampage’ at London hospital as two victims are stabbed and one fights for life

Police found five videos of category A child abuse and extreme pornography on a hard drive at his partner’s home in Morriston, Swansea in April 2019.

But Ash denied the charges made against him, as he said he “would never look at such an image” and would “report it immediately to the police” if he ever came across such images.

Ash made it to the quarter-finals of MasterChef in 2016.

He said he has lost two homes since his arrest and his life has been “destroyed”.

Judge Wayne Beard said at sentencing: “You have consistently denied any wrongdoing and I must sentence you on the jury's verdict.

"In the light of that and you not accepting the jury's verdict there is no prospect of rehabilitation. The images and videos speak for themselves because of their serious categories.

"Your possession of extreme pornography shows a level of obsession in sexual matters."

Judge Beard also said: “You indicated you had already provided members of the press with videos of those police officers. This was a deliberate, manipulative and cynical attempt.

“However it was an attempt that was very unlikely ever to succeed in any way, shape or form."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia

Bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea ‘damaged in explosion’

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is lost on the sub

‘I’ve broken some rules’: OceanGate boss revealed window on Titanic sub would get ‘squeezed’ under pressure

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and Barry Gibb among Kennedy Centre Honours recipients

US coastguards insist the search for the five Titanic tourists is still ongoing

Titanic sub hunt still 'search and rescue operation' US coastguards insist despite oxygen supply running out

Thousands of families want the Chancellor to scrap inheritance tax

Families pay out £1.2bn in inheritance tax just eight weeks into the tax year

Wendy Rush (bottom right) wife of missing OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (top right) is a descendant of Ida and Isidor Strauss who were killed on Titanic in 1912

Wife of Titan pilot and OceanGate CEO is great-great-granddaughter of Macy's founder who died on Titanic

Levi Roots said there should be a Windrush museum

'Ridiculous' that the UK doesn't have a Windrush museum to celebrate Caribbean immigrants, Levi Roots says

The Titan sub has been missing for four days

What happens when oxygen runs out on Titanic sub? Crew may 'just fall asleep' - but hypothermia 'could be their friend'

There are fears the sub's oxygen supply has run out

Has time run out? Missing Titanic tourists feared dead as oxygen supply 'used up'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government had a “watertight” resolve to bring inflation down

'Jumbo hike' as interest rate goes to 5% in 13th rise in a row as Bank tries to slow inflation

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Russia

Moscow court rules US journalist must stay in detention until late August

The UK is braced for thunder

UK thunderstorm warning issued despite forecast for 'Spanish plume' bringing searing weather

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to fight each other

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to fight each other in cage match

A mosquito

Growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases due to climate change – EU agency

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the opening session at the New Global Financial Summit in Paris

Macron calls for investment to tackle climate change and poverty at Paris summit

The Titan submersible has just a few hours of oxygen left. On right, top: Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet Bottom: Suleman and Shahzada Dawood Inset: Stockton Rush

Last chance to save the Titanic tourists: Rescuers fear they have until 12.08pm before oxygen runs out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oria died in the crash as her devastated mother paid tribute to her

Pictured: Girl, 2, who died in lorry crash while father drove as police launch murder investigation
Katharine Birbalsingh says parents sometimes insist on children's identities being respected

Parents of pupils who think they are cats 'insist on their children's identity being taken seriously', says headteacher
Tributes to three teenage boys killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire

Heartbroken families pay tribute to three teenage friends killed in triple-fatal crash

The Titanic tourist submersible vanished on Sunday

'Literally a needle in a haystack situation': Marine expert's warning on search for Titanic Tourist sub
Szasz has drawn controversy over his social media uploads

'It's what my family would want:' Stepson of UK billionaire trapped on Titanic sub boasts of going to Blink-182 gig
Julie Cook's great-grandfather died onboard the Titanic

'I was offered the chance to go to my great-grandfather's grave on Titanic in the Titan sub - I'm glad it didn't happen'
Twitter logos outside the company’s offices in San Francisco

Australian watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate

Private search and rescue groups with state-of-the-art equipment have been waiting since Monday for approval to help with Titan sub search

Private rescue groups delayed by bureaucracy have been waiting since Monday to start search for Titanic tourist sub
Children are wearing cats and tails to school, Katharine Birbalsingh has claimed

'Adult authority is long gone': 'UK's toughest headteacher' warns of 'cat' students wearing tails and ears to class
Wallace, a former Army officer, was among the favourites to succeed Stoltenberg after rallying global support for Ukraine and leading the charge on weapon donations, from Challenger 2 tanks to NLAW shoulder-launched missiles.

'It's not going to happen': Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he's not going to be the next Nato boss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit