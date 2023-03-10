Breaking News

Match of the Day to go ahead without presenter or pundits following Lineker suspension backlash

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

Match of the Day will go ahead as planned on Saturday with without a presenter or pundits, and instead will focus on "match action", the BBC has said.

On Friday it was announced that regular host Gary Lineker had been taken off Match of the Day until an agreement is reached over his social media use, after he criticised the government in a series of tweets earlier in the week, comparing language used by MPs to "that used by Germany in the 30s".

A BBC spokesperson previously said Lineker had been asked to "step back" until there is "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

But a source close to Mr Lineker said he had not agreed to "step back" and was instead removed as he is "unwilling to apologise for his comments" on the government's controversial asylum policy.

Following his suspension, MOTD pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they wouldn't be appearing on Saturday's programme in solidarity with the presenter

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

"We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

This story is being updated.