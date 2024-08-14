Maths tutor jailed for sexually abusing 'vulnerable teenage boy' after mother found WhatsApp messages on his phone

14 August 2024

Holly Rouse-Sweeney has been jailed
Holly Rouse-Sweeney has been jailed. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Kit Heren

A maths tutor has been sent to prison for sexually abusing a vulnerable teenage boy.

Holly Rouse-Sweeney, 37, was jailed for six years after having sexual contact with the underage boy several times - despite knowing he was below the age of consent. The boy's age has not been made public.

She was only discovered after the boy's mother found inappropriate messages on his phone in May 2023, and called police.

Officers found incriminating entries in her diary at her home, in which she described her abuse of him and noted his age.

Rouse-Sweeney was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy, and four counts of causing a boy to engage in sexual activity.

As well as her six-year prison term, she was added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subjection of a sexual harm prevention order.

She was also given a restraining order that bars her from any future contact with the boy.

Rouse-Sweeney said her actions were due to a long-standing mental health condition.

Nottinghamshire Police's detective constable Keeley Bringhurst, a child abuse specialist at Nottinghamshire Police, said:"This was an appalling breach of trust by a woman who had been trusted to spend time with a vulnerable child.

"Instead of teaching him mathematics she cynically took advantage of him for her own sexual gratification.

"I know this abuse has had a significant impact on the victim and his family and I hope they will be comforted by this very strong sentence."

