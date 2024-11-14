Trump's pick for US attorney-general faced sex-trafficking investigation by department he's now set to lead

14 November 2024, 11:04 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 11:06

Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz
Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's pick for US attorney-general, faced an investigation into claims of sex trafficking that lasted several years.

Mr Trump's nomination of Mr Gaetz sent shockwaves through Washington.

The former Florida Congressman, a staunch Trump loyalist, was investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case several years ago. No charges were brought against him.

This investigation was whether he was involved in a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, among other alleged offences.

He was also investigated by the House ethics committee.

This last probe was ended this week by his resignation from Congress, as the House committee no longer has jurisdiction over his actions.

Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz. Picture: Alamy

Some have suggested Mr Trump's nomination of Mr Gaetz was not serious.

Republican congressman Max Miller of Ohio said that Gaetz "has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate”.

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

The Department of Justice sex trafficking investigation into Mr Gaetz looked into claims that he and his one-time political ally Joel Greenberg paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

Greenberg later admitted to paying women and an underage girl to have sex with him and other men. He was later given 11 years in prison.

Investigators also looked into a trip that Mr Gaetz took to the Bahamas with a group of women and a campaign donor, and whether the women were paid to have sex with men, the AP reported,

They also probed claims that Mr Gaetz secured government jobs for the women.

Trump and Biden
Trump and Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump is preparing to take power from Joe Biden in January, and met with the Democrat incumbent on Wednesday.

He said of the transition process: "It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Trump mentioned that he asked the current president for his perspectives on the Middle East and Ukraine but didn't go into much detail.

"I asked for his views, and he shared them with me," Trump said regarding Ukraine.

"We also had an extensive discussion about the Middle East," he added.

"I wanted to hear his thoughts on our current position and his outlook, and he was very gracious in sharing them."

Mr Trump's plane first touched down in Washington on Wednesday, where he arrived at a military base near the Capitol.

He met with billionaire Elon Musk for a meeting with House Republicans before the Oval Office session with Mr Biden.

Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, he told Republican officials: "It's nice to win."

Mr Trump received a standing ovation from House Republicans, many of whom took videos of him as he ran through their party's victories up and down the ballot, in what would be his final presidential election.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you say he's good we got to figure something else," Mr Trump said to laughter.

Mr Trump was not joined by his wife, Melania, for the trip.

A spokesperson said: "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

No reason was given for why she did not accept the invitation.

Joe and Jill Biden had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House.

The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the President and President-elect confer in the Oval Office.

