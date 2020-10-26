Matt Hancock calls for 'really high quality hospital food... everywhere'

26 October 2020, 08:45

By Asher McShane

A review has been launched into hospital food, calling for kitchens are upgraded and a 24/7 meal service.

The review is being led by the Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

The government says it'll set up an expert group of NHS caterers, dieticians and nurses to decide on the next steps.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Nick Ferrari at breakfast on LBC today: "What I'd like to see is really high quality hospital food everywhere.

Read more: Hancock says it's right public stepped in to help on school meals

"There are some hospitals in this country where the food they provide is really, really top notch.

"It's delicious, it's good for you, it's nutritious and they think of food as part of the recovery when you're in hospital and I want to see that everywhere.

"Prue Leith and the professional team that she's been leading have been absolutely brilliant at searching out where it's done well and putting in place a blueprint for how hospitals can have high quality food."

The review was commissioned by Boris Johnson shortly after he entered Downing Street last year.

It proposes 24/7 provision of food for staff and patients, improvements to cooking facilities at hospitals, a "renewed focus" on food safety, attracting chefs to the NHS, and ensuring that hospital catering is more "rewarding".

Latest News

See more Latest News

BidenTrump (2)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden enter final full week of campaigning
Supreme Court Barrett

US Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for Supreme Court
Leopoldo Lopez

Venezuelan opposition leader joins family in Spain after fleeing Caracas
The former BBC TV presenter and Grandstand star Frank Bough has died

Frank Bough: Former Grandstand and LBC presenter dies aged 87
Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory greets churchgoers at St Mathews Cathedral

Pope names first black American cardinal

A protester draped in an old Belarusian national flag stands in front of a police line

Protesters demand resignation of Belarus leader amid threat of strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"
Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears
Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice

Lawyer demands extradition of 'celebrity terrorist' to US to face justice
Political decisions impeded UK's pandemic preparedness, former National Security Adviser hints

Political decisions impeded UK's pandemic preparedness, former National Security Adviser hints
Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK

Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK
Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis

Alastair Campbell: Government must 'get on top of' mental health to dodge crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London