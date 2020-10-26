Matt Hancock calls for 'really high quality hospital food... everywhere'

By Asher McShane

A review has been launched into hospital food, calling for kitchens are upgraded and a 24/7 meal service.

The review is being led by the Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

The government says it'll set up an expert group of NHS caterers, dieticians and nurses to decide on the next steps.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Nick Ferrari at breakfast on LBC today: "What I'd like to see is really high quality hospital food everywhere.

"There are some hospitals in this country where the food they provide is really, really top notch.

"It's delicious, it's good for you, it's nutritious and they think of food as part of the recovery when you're in hospital and I want to see that everywhere.

"Prue Leith and the professional team that she's been leading have been absolutely brilliant at searching out where it's done well and putting in place a blueprint for how hospitals can have high quality food."

The review was commissioned by Boris Johnson shortly after he entered Downing Street last year.

It proposes 24/7 provision of food for staff and patients, improvements to cooking facilities at hospitals, a "renewed focus" on food safety, attracting chefs to the NHS, and ensuring that hospital catering is more "rewarding".