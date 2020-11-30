Breaking News

Matt Hancock says Covid is 'back under control' but urges public to get tested

By Megan White

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said Covid is 'back under control' as the number of cases fell by almost a third last week.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock said "hope is on the horizon" as lockdown restrictions across the UK continued to drive down the R rate.

But he urged the public to continue to get tested if they are offered one, adding: "If you have Covid without symptoms and still infect others that is, of course, a silent danger.

Read more: New Welsh coronavirus restrictions: Pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol

Read more: Environment secretary tells LBC Scotch eggs are a substantial meal

"You wouldn't know that you're risking lives around you.

"So to everybody: if you are offered a test please take it, you might just save a life."

Discussing the drop in cases, Mr Hancock said: "This is clearly good news. It shows that the national restrictions have been successful.

"And what this means in practice is that through everyone's actions in respecting the national lockdown, and through everything that people have sacrificed, we've reduced pressures on the NHS, we've brought down the number of coronavirus cases, we've got this virus back under control."

The Health Secretary declared that "the light of dawn is on the horizon," branding this "the moment to stand firm until the morning".

But Mr Hancock stressed the need for tiered restrictions to return to England, saying that "while we can let up a little, we can't afford to let up a lot".

He told a Downing Street press conference that about one in three people have no symptoms at all but can still infect others, adding: "That is why even as we ease these national restrictions we've got to keep some restrictions in place.

"So while we can let up a little, we can't afford to let up a lot.

"The success of our collective efforts means that from Wednesday everyone in England, even those in Tier 3, can have some greater freedoms but we don't have much headroom."

He also pointed to the Government's impact assessment in needing the new tiered approach.

"It clearly demonstrates this action is necessary to avoid a much worse outcome - and we must be vigilant," he said.

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said it was "crucial" to have Covid-19 infection rates under control going into the new year.

"Unlike the spring, when we were heading out of winter into the summer, we are now heading into the winter," he told a Downing Street press conference.

"The NHS is always at its busiest in January, February and into March. We see more infections, chest infections from other viruses and bugs, we see more slips, trips and falls.

"So, the pressure on the NHS builds. It's crucial going into that period that we have this under control."

The Health Secretary said mass testing of university students was taking place across the country, ensuring they can return home for Christmas without spreading the virus.

He told a press briefing: "Today is the first day that we're rolling out the widespread testing of people who are about to return from university and we want to make sure that people can come home from university, but do that in the safest possible way.

"There's a programme right across universities, right across the UK to ensure that as many people as possible can get a test before they travel.

"This is a really helpful contribution in example of how the expansion in testing capacity that we've built up over these past nine months or so can have a real-world impact.

"Then, of course, there are arrangements in place if you're at university for those who test positive who then need to isolate, along with their contacts."

More to follow...