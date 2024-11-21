Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry government did 'everything we possibly could' during pandemic

21 November 2024, 11:54 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 12:01

Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid 19 inquiry
Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid 19 inquiry. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

Matt Hancock has told the Covid-19 Inquiry the government did 'everything we possibly could' during the pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As he entered Dorland House in London - where the inquiry is talking place - he was booed by a protester outside.

The former Health Secretary is giving evidence for the third time.

At the proceedings, Mr Hancock said: "Does that mean, in a system that employs 1.4 million people in the NHS, with another around two-and-a-half million in social care, that every decision was perfect? Of course, it wasn't."

Asked whether the imposition of visiting restrictions, which meant that some people could not be at the bedside of a dying relative, or could not have their partner with them in childbirth, were too strict, he said: "I think that we were balancing incredibly difficult considerations on both sides.

Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry
Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry. Picture: Getty

'Broadly right'

He added he thinks they got decisions "broadly right".

"I think, on balance, we got those broadly right across the pandemic, but I entirely understand and feel the very strong arguments on both sides."

He added: "Where I think we got it wrong, for instance, was the way that the funeral guidance was applied on the ground, it wasn't as had been intended.

Read more: Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Read more: 'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

"But of course, funerals are places where people gather and are deeply emotional and people come together, and that was also the thing that was driving the spread of the virus. So these were very difficult considerations, and broadly on balance, I think they were about right.

"But we can go through every single decision, and you can, you can easily make an argument one way or the other."

The former minister was also shown a clip of a senior medic breaking down in tears while recalling his experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as the former health secretary was challenged during his evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry on his semantics about the NHS being overwhelmed.

The inquiry played Mr Hancock a video of Professor Kevin Fong - former national clinical adviser in emergency preparedness, resilience and response at NHS England - who gave an emotional statement to the probe in September.

At the time, Prof Fong said "we had nurses talking about patients raining from the sky", with units running out of body bags and being issued nine-foot plastic sacks and cable ties.

Medics take a patient from an ambulance into the Royal London hospital in London on January 19, 2021
Medics take a patient from an ambulance into the Royal London hospital in London on January 19, 2021. Picture: Getty

In response, Mr Hancock told the inquiry: "The system as a whole had to cope with more than it has had to cope with at any other time in modern history.

"Of course, there were deeply challenging problems, as we've just seen, and there are countless examples of that.

"And at the same time, we had people who were at risk of dying from not coming forward. And it was therefore important, and my responsibility and my duty, to ensure that the public felt that, should they really need it, the NHS was there for them."

Inquiry counsel Jacqueline Carey said: "If you made a statement like 'the NHS was not overwhelmed', and you can't get an ICU bed because you're old or you've got Down syndrome or because there aren't enough nurses, people would say that is overwhelmed, wouldn't they? And that's why it's not just semantics."

Mr Hancock said: "I'm saying that the substance is what matters here. And for instance, when an ICU didn't have any more capacity, the NHS' response was to then ensure that there were transfers available to other places, because there was the picture was never even across the country.

"That is the system wide response, but it doesn't take away from the individual pressures."

Andrea Barrett (left) and Sarah Steven outside Dorland House where former health secretary Matt Hancock is giving evidence
Andrea Barrett (left) and Sarah Steven outside Dorland House where former health secretary Matt Hancock is giving evidence. Picture: Alamy

'Falling off a cliff'

Sarah Steven, a member of the group Clinically Vulnerable Families, said "today is really key for us but we're not expecting to hear anything we don't already know".

The 52-year-old, who was clinically vulnerable during the pandemic, described the end of lockdown rules in July 2021 as like "falling off a cliff edge" with "no support".

Another member of the group, Andrea Barrett, 30, said she caught Covid and it developed into long Covid and now she is not able to work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year

Arrest warrants issued for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister and Hamas chief over 'war crimes'

Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry

Matt Hancock booed as he arrives to give evidence at Covid inquiry

Four days of weather alerts are in place for the arrival of Storm Bert

Storm Bert set to bring snow, blizzards and downpours as four days of weather warnings issued

Kyiv says Russia has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in an attack on Ukraine

Russia's revenge: Moscow 'launches intercontinental ballistic missile’ in attack on Ukraine

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Captain Tom

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore? Captain Tom's 'leading businesswomen daughter'

The "Prescott Punch" is one of the most iconic moments in modern British political history

Infamous moment John Prescott punches protester who threw egg at him

Exclusive
Gordon Brown pays tribute to "working class hero" John Prescott.

Gordon Brown pays tribute to 'colossus' John Prescott after his death aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

(L) British lawyer Simone White, 28, is seriously ill in hospital. (R) Bianca Jones, 19, has become the fourth person to die after consuming alleged 'methanol-laced' drinks in Vang Vieng, Laos

London lawyer fights for her life and Australian backpacker dies after drinking 'methanol-laced' shots from bar in Laos

Russia is threatening to use new missiles in Ukraine after US and UK rockets were used in their territory

Putin 'to retaliate with new Frontier missiles in Ukraine' after US and UK give green light to fire rockets in Russia

Smaller drones, costing a fraction of Watchkeeper’s £5.2 million unit price, are being used to great effect in Ukraine for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The British Army’s £1.35bn Watchkeeper drone programme: From ambition and innovation to delays, failure, and abandonment

GERMANY-TRANSPORT-TRAFFIC

Hundreds of drivers left stuck in vehicles in freezing conditions on M2 after serious crash between pedestrian and lorry

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi 'to flee US and move to England' after Trump's election win

Exclusive
‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK critically unprepared for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott

'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains

North Korea deepens alliance with Russia, trading troop support for advanced weapons technology to fuel nuclear programme
Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86

Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers are being trained in trench and urban warfare

'Kill him before he tries to kill you': LBC visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers
Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris died penniless after 'wiping out £16m fortune to make it harder for victims to access'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC
Which? has revealed the best and worst deals for Black Friday. (stock image)

Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

File photo dated 16/04/20 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry
Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment

Captain Tom's daughter faces questions over £1.5m book payment after none of the money went to charity
Captain Tom's daughter Hannah and her husband Colin 'significantly' benefited from the foundation personally

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds
The tourist died in the Patong are of Phuket.

British tourist found dead in Phuket storm drain after going missing on night out

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News