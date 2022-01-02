Matt Hancock dragged into Downing Street garden 'cheese and wine' row

By James Morris

Matt Hancock has now been dragged into the Downing Street “cheese and wine” garden row.

A picture of the event, first obtained by The Guardian last month, was reportedly taken on 15 May, 2020: during the first national Covid lockdown and when social mixing between different households was limited to two people.

It showed Boris Johnson with up to 17 people in the Downing Street garden.

Now the Mail on Sunday has reported the then-health secretary Mr Hancock and his lover Gina Coladangelo are believed to be two of those who are stood in a group of eight people.

Earlier that evening, Mr Hancock had led a Downing Street press conference in which he said people could only meet one other person while outdoors.

Downing Street had previously characterised the event as a staff meeting, saying Mr Johnson met “briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference”.

The Mail reported “a source close to Mr Hancock” as saying “it’s impossible to say with any certainty who the blurred figures in the photo are” but that he and a team including Ms Coladangelo – an adviser who it emerged last summer Mr Hancock was having an affair with, prompting his resignation from government – did go to the Downing Street garden to “debrief the prime minister” after the press conference finished at 5.53pm, before leaving at 6.32pm.

The source added “there is no suggestion Ms Coladangelo or Mr Hancock did anything wrong” and that it was “a long time before anything happened between” them.

The photo continues to cause issues for Mr Johnson, who was pictured at a table in the garden with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard with wife Carrie and two other people who do not appear to be two metres away, which was the social distancing guidance at the time.

It is one of a series of reported gatherings or parties in government buildings which were held while the wider country was subject to Covid restrictions.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is carrying out a probe into whether Covid restrictions were broken at these events, with Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo expected to be questioned.