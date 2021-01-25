Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's press conference and what is he set to say?

Health secretary Matt Hancock will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference today amid the UK's rapid rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and plans for quarantine hotels - but what time is it and what is he expected to say?

The health secretary will take his place at the No10 podium at 5pm this afternoon to outline the progress of the ambitious NHS vaccination programme.

He is also expected to update the country on the latest pandemic data and the effect lockdown is having on case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths.

The number of new infections has dipped slightly in recent days, but hospitals and mortuaries continue to struggle with an overwhelming amount of people.

Speculation is mounting about the possible easing of restrictions next month after Boris Johnson hinted at “looking at the potential of relaxing some measures” by February 15 during an outing on Monday morning.

But a No10 source said moments after that the PM's comments had been "misinterpreted".

"That remains the earliest point at which we could change any of the rules," they said.

There is also growing pressure from Conservative backbenchers about reopening schools, with some demanding the Government set out a "pathway" to let pupils return to the classroom.

Reports and stories from parents and teachers have revealed how children from vulnerable and low-income households are struggling with remote learning due to a lack of equipment or internet.

Mr Hancock will face questions on these issues from the public and journalists.

It comes after a record-breaking 491,970 people were injected in a single day over the weekend.

It comes after a record-breaking 491,970 people were injected in a single day over the weekend.