Matt Hancock warns over casual sex Covid-19 risk

24 September 2020, 10:48

Matt Hancock has warned against casual sex due to the risk of transmitting coronavirus
Matt Hancock has warned against casual sex due to the risk of transmitting coronavirus. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock has said people need to "be careful" if having casual sexual encounters outside of "established relationships" due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The health secretary was asked about the "casual sex ban" after the government reversed a June decision last week which now allows couples who do not live together to have sex.

Mr Hancock was responding to new guidance that only "established" couples should be having sex.

He was asked on Sky News: "You're saying that no social distancing is needed in established relationships, what about people who are not in an established relationship?"

Mr Hancock replied: "In these rules that we have to bring in, there have to be boundaries, to coin a phrase.

"If you're saying that two households shouldn't mix, which we are in some parts of the country - in the North East, the North West, in Scotland, in parts of Wales - then you have to define what is the boundary of that."

Live blog: Chancellor Rishi Sunak to issue key jobs statement to MPs

Explained: What time is the chancellor's statement and what will he say?

The Sky News presenter then asked what that boundary is and whether people could just say "I love you" and then consider themselves in an established relationship.

The health secretary responded: "I think we should stick to the letter of it which is that it's okay in an established relationship."

He was then pressed again on what that meant, to which he said people "just need to be careful" and "sensible".

"What it means is that people realising that by coming into close contact with people in other households then that is how the virus spreads," he added.

Mr Hancock also joked that "I know I am in an established relationship" with his wife.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A whale in the water

More pilot whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching
Kataza eats discarded waste

South African baboon evicted after raiding homes

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at the age of 94 to highlight climate struggle
Tiny Rubik's Cube

Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan to mark 40th anniversary
Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne

2,500 students at elite Swiss school in quarantine after ‘off-campus partying’
Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested over ‘unauthorised assembly’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?
It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs
A hygiene expert has told LBC listeners how to keep their home Covid safe

Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe
Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works

Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works
Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

James O'Brien's instant review of PMQs

James O'Brien's instant reaction to "surreal" moment in PMQs

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London