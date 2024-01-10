Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub

Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An investigation into Friends star Matthew Perry's death has concluded after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in US sitcom Friends, died at his home aged 54 on October 28 last year.

His death was ruled as "accidental", with the cause being confirmed to be the acute effects of ketamine.

Contributing factors were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine - a medicine used to treat opioid use disorder.

Authorities have since said that the investigation looking into his death has officially been closed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also confirmed the case was considered closed on their website.

An autopsy report from the examiner said Perry was "receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety" and had reportedly taken his most recent dose a week and a half before his death.

"The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three-to-four hours, or less," the report stated.

He was found in his swimming pool - following reports of a cardiac arrest - and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Perry's funeral was held in November and was attended by fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

They all paid tribute to him in a shared statement following his death, saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."