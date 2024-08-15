Shocking doctor's texts revealed as five charged in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have confirmed five people - including two doctors - have been charged in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Multiple arrests were reported on Thursday - at least one of which was initially reported to be a doctor, according to US media.

The beloved US actor was found dead in a hot tub at his California home on October 28, at the age of 54.

Now, it's been revealed that one of the doctors accused following Perry's death wrote in a text: "I wonder how much this moron will pay".

The text was sent from a doctor known as "Dr. P", otherwise known as Salvador Plasencia.

Four other individuals have also been charged following the actor's death.

Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the "Ketamine Queen" was another individual to be charged, as well as Perry's live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry's, was also arrested and charged, alongside a second doctor by the name of Mark Chavez.

Matthew Perry attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington DC. Picture: Alamy

A police investigation into the death followed, which US authorities confirmed would continue in May after it was ruled an accident.

Perry had been getting ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression at the time of the overdose, according to US media.

The arrests were made in Southern California on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources confirmed multiple agencies executed search warrants in an attempt to identify the supplier of the ketamine.

They reportedly seized phones as part of the raids, along with computers and other electronic equipment.

The reports suggest one doctor has been arrested, alongside several dealers who are said to have helped arrange ketamine deliveries to the star.

Perry was found "unresponsive in the pool at his residence" in Los Angeles on 28th October.

At the time, Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the PA news agency that it is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on the "open investigation" into the circumstances of Perry's death.

A medical examiner concluded the "overdose" followed the "acute effects of ketamine".

It comes despite the therapist's last known treatment coming one and a half weeks before his death.

Contributing factors were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine - a medicine used to treat opioid use disorder.

The actor was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

A foundation set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction has previously drawn support from his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green.

The actor was honoured during the in memoriam segment at the Bafta TV Awards ceremony earlier this month, and at the Emmy Awards in January.

Perry's funeral was held in November and was attended by fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

They all paid tribute to him in a shared statement following his death, saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew."