Teenager admits killing 'lovely' little sister in North Wales holiday park

7 February 2022, 10:42

Matthew Selby (pictured in court in August 2021) pleaded guilty on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15 (left)
Matthew Selby (pictured in court in August 2021) pleaded guilty on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15 (left). Picture: Alamy/North Wales Police

By Daisy Stephens

A teenager has admitted killing his younger sister at a holiday park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Selby, 19, pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15.

She died after police were called to reports of a "domestic disturbance" at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, on Saturday July 31 last year.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, had been due to stand trial for her murder later this month.

Read more: Girl, 15, dies in 'tragic domestic incident' at north Wales holiday park

Read more: Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at north Wales holiday park

He appeared via videolink from HMP Berwyn for the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Ian Unsworth QC, prosecuting, said the Crown accepted the plea to manslaughter, based on close analysis of psychiatric reports.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "I too have read the reports from both psychiatrists and plainly I understand the decision taken by the Crown."

Gordon Cole QC, defending, said Selby would be seen again by a psychiatrist before his sentencing.

Judge Rowlands adjourned the case for sentencing on March 18.

Following her death, Amanda's family released a statement through North Wales Police which said: "Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter - she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed."

Her school, Droylsden Academy in Greater Manchester, also paid tribute to her.

A message on its website said: "Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff."

