Max Whitlock eyeing up success at Paris 2024 after sixth Olympic win in Tokyo

Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock defended his pommel horse title at the weekend. Picture: Alamy/LBC News

By EJ Ward

Max Whitlock's eyeing up more success at Paris 2024 after winning his sixth Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Gymnast Max Whitlock told LBC News securing Britain's tenth gold on Sunday "feel surreal."

The 28-year-old retained his pommel horse title at the Tokyo Olympics at the weekend.

Speaking to Lisa Aziz, Max said winning "feels incredible" and he "can't quite believe what's happened."

He told LBC News the "pressure was on" and that he found it "really difficult" to take to the pommel horse first.

Branding it "the hardest routine" he had ever completed, Max explained to Lisa he felt huge amounts of pressure.

Max explained the coronavirus lockdown had meant training for the competition had been "strange" with him having to train in his garden.

"It wasn't an ideal prep that far out," he told LBC News.

Max said he was looking forward to getting home to his loved ones and supporters.

He revealed to LBC News his plans now were simply to "take a long break now" but, he said his eyes were set on Paris 2024.

He said it would be "incredible" to prove he's "got more in the tank."

The 28-year-old gymnast from Hertfordshire became a six-time Olympic medallist as his young daughter watched on from home.

Whitlock topped the podium after former cook Charlotte Worthington secured gold for Team GB in the BMX freestyle earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Whitlock's victory, tweeting: "Congratulations @maxwhitlock1! Another fantastic result for @TeamGB"

A pommel gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.