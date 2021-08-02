Max Whitlock eyeing up success at Paris 2024 after sixth Olympic win in Tokyo

2 August 2021, 11:48

Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock defended his pommel horse title at the weekend
Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock defended his pommel horse title at the weekend. Picture: Alamy/LBC News
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Max Whitlock's eyeing up more success at Paris 2024 after winning his sixth Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Gymnast Max Whitlock told LBC News securing Britain's tenth gold on Sunday "feel surreal."

The 28-year-old retained his pommel horse title at the Tokyo Olympics at the weekend.

Speaking to Lisa Aziz, Max said winning "feels incredible" and he "can't quite believe what's happened."

He told LBC News the "pressure was on" and that he found it "really difficult" to take to the pommel horse first.

Branding it "the hardest routine" he had ever completed, Max explained to Lisa he felt huge amounts of pressure.

Max explained the coronavirus lockdown had meant training for the competition had been "strange" with him having to train in his garden.

"It wasn't an ideal prep that far out," he told LBC News.

Max said he was looking forward to getting home to his loved ones and supporters.

He revealed to LBC News his plans now were simply to "take a long break now" but, he said his eyes were set on Paris 2024.

He said it would be "incredible" to prove he's "got more in the tank."

The 28-year-old gymnast from Hertfordshire became a six-time Olympic medallist as his young daughter watched on from home.

Whitlock topped the podium after former cook Charlotte Worthington secured gold for Team GB in the BMX freestyle earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Whitlock's victory, tweeting: "Congratulations @maxwhitlock1! Another fantastic result for @TeamGB"

A pommel gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xing, a shop owner at Yubei Agricultural and Aquatic Products World, walks in floodwaters at the market in Xinxiang in central China’s Henan Province (Dake Kang/AP)

Death toll in central China floods now exceeds 300

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (AP)

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic sprinter

Flooding could be on the way for the south of England.

UK weather: Potential floods for south of England as Met Office issues thunder warning
The South has been warned off holding drills with the US

South Korea warned not to hold military drills with US amid tensions with the North
A male giant panda sleeps high in a tree in his enclosure at the Bifengxia Panda Centre near the city of Ya’an in Sichuan Province, China (Chris Ison/PA)

French zoo celebrates birth of twin giant panda cubs

Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Israel’s new coalition proposes first budget for country since 2018

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London