Tributes pour in after Maxi Jazz, Faithless singer, dies aged 65

Friends and fellow musicians have paid tribute to Maxi Jazz, the former singer of legendary electronic music group Faithless, who has died aged 65.

The south London-born musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the dance group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss - and together released a number of hit tracks including Insomnia, God is a DJ and We Come 1.

A statement shared on the singer's Instagram said: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.

"He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

Faithless formed in 1995 and released seven studio albums, with their most recent release being 2020's All Blessed.

They also released a number of compilation albums and have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage in 2002.

The group were nominated for the Brit Award for best British dance act in 1999 and 2002.

Born in Brixton, Jazz also fronted a band of musicians named Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys and released music with the group Soul Food Cafe.

He also had a successful solo career and collaborated with music stars including Robbie Williams on 1 Giant Leap's track My Culture.

Sister Bliss paid tribute to her fellow band member on Twitter by sharing a black and white photo of him and writing: "Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night.

"Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y'hear."

Reggae band UB40 also remembered Jazz as a "lovely guy" as they recalled touring with him in 2017 with his band Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

Radio DJ MistaJam, whose real name is Peter Dalton, recalled meeting Jazz and coming away feeling like he was the "kindest man with such an aura about him".

He added in his tribute on Twitter: "His words and performances touched so many of us and he'll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz!"

DJ David Pearce also reflected on how Faithless became an "iconic force in UK dance music from the mid 90s and touched so many lives" yet throughout their rise to fame he felt Jazz remained a "warm, cool, friendly soul", dubbing him "dance music's poet".

Jazz was also a lifelong supporter of Crystal Palace FC and was made an associate director of the football club in 2012.

The official Twitter account of the club described Jazz as a "legendary musician" and said the team would walk out to a Faithless track on Boxing Day in tribute.

