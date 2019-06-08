May Bank Holiday 2020 Moved To Coincide With VE Day 75th Anniversary

8 June 2019, 09:16 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 09:48

VE Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square
VE Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Getty

The early May Day bank holiday next year will be moved to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Next year's May bank holiday is to be moved back to the end of the week in order to coincide with VE Day's 75th anniversary.

It means the early bank holiday will fall on Friday 8th instead of Monday 4th to form part of a three day weekend commemorating Allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The change will apply to England, Northern Ireland and Wales as bank holidays in Scotland are devolved to Holyrood.

Chief executive of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, Sir Andrew Gregory said moving the bank holiday was a "fitting" idea.

"It is our duty to keep the events of the past alive in collective memory, including future generations," he said.

"This is how we ensure that such a conflict never happens again.

"It is our hope that the nation takes a moment to reflect on the significance of this date, as a milestone that changed the course of history for the whole world."

The early May bank holiday has only been moved once before, to coincide with VE Day's 50th anniversary in 1995.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Meghan attends first royal engagement since Archie's birth

Cameras with noise detection systems to tackle motorists with loud vehicles

Cocaine, cannabis and opium: Which politicians have used drugs and what did they take?

Finn's Law named after hero police dog comes into force

Stronger sea life protection considered by government as review launched

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full