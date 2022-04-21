Mayfair antiques shop targeted in dawn ram raid

21 April 2022, 13:21

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating after a high-end London antiques dealer was targeted in a dawn ram raid.

A. Pash & Sons on South Audley Street, Mayfair was targeted by crooks in early hours today.

Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the raid with the shop's security shutters bent inwards as workers clean up debris after it was hit in the raid.

Police said the gang fled the scene in a getaway car after the burglary shortly after 5am today while the shop was closed.

The value of what was stolen and damaged is unclear. Police closed surrounding roads while they removed the abandoned vehicle from the scene.

There have been no arrests. LBC has approached A. Pash & Sons for further details.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police were called to South Audley Street, Mayfair, at 05:07hrs on Thursday, 21 April, to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises.

"Officers attended and found a vehicle had been driven at the store.

"The suspects had left the vehicle at the scene and fled in a separate car.

"The premises was closed at the time of the burglary.

"Road closures were put in place while the vehicle was retrieved. They have since been lifted.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests."

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1021/21APR.

