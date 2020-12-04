Breaking News

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson arrested in building contracts probe, according to reports

4 December 2020, 17:39 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 17:55

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested as part of a building contracts probe, according to reports.

Merseyside Police said five people were arrested by detectives on Friday in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

It is understood the Mayor has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending the outcome of the case.

None of the men have been charged or named by Merseyside Police.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 33-year-old man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 25-year-old man, from, Ormskirk, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

A 72-year-old man, from Aigburth, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Those arrested have been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be questioned by detectives.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft

Japanese spacecraft approaches Earth to drop asteroid samples
One of the victims named by police on Friday was 16 years old

Avonmouth explosion: Boy, 16, among four victims named by police
First Christmas Card

‘Scandalous’ first Christmas card up for sale

Amazing moment plane lands on a live motorway

Watch the moment plane crash lands on live motorway before hitting vehicle
Moller-Maersk’s oil rig in the North Sea

Denmark makes ‘landmark decision’ to stop pumping oil and gas in North Sea
Rohingya refugees

First Rohingya refugees arrive at isolated Bangladesh island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'
Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert

Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert
This caller told LBC why he thought NHS workers should get the Covid vaccine first

Caller's warzone analogy explains why NHS workers should get Covid vaccine first
"It's lunacy NHS staff won't get Covid vaccine first," says furious caller

"It's lunacy NHS staff won't get Covid vaccine first," says furious caller
Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London