Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson arrested in building contracts probe, according to reports

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested as part of a building contracts probe, according to reports.

Merseyside Police said five people were arrested by detectives on Friday in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

It is understood the Mayor has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending the outcome of the case.

None of the men have been charged or named by Merseyside Police.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 33-year-old man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 25-year-old man, from, Ormskirk, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

A 72-year-old man, from Aigburth, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Those arrested have been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be questioned by detectives.