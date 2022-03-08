Calls grow for boycott of McDonald's and Coca-Cola over Russia

By Daisy Stephens

Calls are growing for a boycott of McDonald's and Coca-Cola because the companies are continuing to operate in Russia despite the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The fast food outlet still has restaurants open in the country and has failed to acknowledge the invasion in any form, despite a number of other Western companies openly condemning Putin's actions and withdrawing from Russia as a result.

People have taken to social media to express their disgust at the company.

"I'm not lovin' it," wrote one user, mimicking the brand's slogan.

"@McDonalds is continuing to do business as normal in Russia, which means the corporate and sales taxes it pays there DIRECTLY support Putin's illegal and murderous war in Ukraine. #BoycottMcDonalds"

"McDonalds get 9% of their revenue from Russia where they own 847 outlets," wrote another.

"Whilst they continue to profit as Ukrainians are murdered I won't be buying their blood burgers. Spread the word. Boycotts do make a difference. #BoycottMcDonalds"

There are numerous McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine, but according to Google Maps the majority are closed.

Coca-Cola has faced similar criticism for continuing to operate and sell drinks in the country.

A number of companies have ceased operations in Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Apple, Microsoft and a number of car manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors are just some of the corporations that have ceased trading in the country to protest Putin's actions.

Other companies, such as TikTok and Netflix, have been forced to restrict their operations there due to a law change banning negative coverage of the war.

People who spread 'fake' information - meaning coverage that paints the war in a negative light - could face up to 15 years in jail.

It has been 12 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In that time Russian troops have seized several key parts of the country - including the Chernobyl power plant - but have so far failed to gain control of the capital Kyiv.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC on Tuesday the slow movement of Russia in recent days is the result of 'poor and arrogant leadership' on Putin's part.

"[Russia] have taken significant casualties because of the poor leadership, poor plan, poor equipment and the arrogance of the Russian leadership in sending them to invade a sovereign country," he said.

Russia was finding it "very slow-going", he said, partly because Ukraine have the "moral component" - which "in war can be everything" - and partly because of the brave fight they were staging.

"Yes, they've surrounded a number of cities on the east of the country," he said.

"But what you're finding is Ukrainians are either counterattacking or repelling them when they try and take over the city itself."