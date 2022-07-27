'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

McDonald's has increased the price of its iconic cheeseburger for the first time in over a decade as the country continues to grapple with soaring inflation.

The much-loved burger has been on sale for 99p for 14 years.

But now the restaurant has increased the price to £1.19, blaming the impact of inflation on production.

"Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we've committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change," said the chain in an email to customers.

"But, today's pressures mean, like many, we're having to make some tough choices about our prices.

"This summer, our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of the menu items impacted most by inflation.

"From today, we'll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19."

Breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees and McNugget share boxes are also set to go up in price.

The restaurant said it had "delayed and minimised" the changes but price increases were now unavoidable.

It added some prices would remain unaffected, and there would be some variation between restaurants.

The UK has been facing a worsening cost of living crisis as inflation soars in the aftermath of Covid lockdowns.

It is made worse by soaring energy prices, partially driven by the war in Ukraine.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.4 per cent in June, with the ONS saying it was being driven by "continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices".

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figure was "another milestone" for people watching living standards and wages "continue to plummet".

She hit out the government for using "sticking plasters" and failing to tackle the crisis.

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both under pressure to announce how they will tackle soaring costs if they become the country's next prime minister.

Liz Truss has promised a wealth of tax cuts, including removing green levies and reversing the national insurance increase.

Mr Sunak has been more restrained and accused her of 'fairytale economics' - but has recently promised to remove VAT on energy bills for a year, something he says would save the average family £160.