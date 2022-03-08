Breaking News

I'm closing it: McDonald's shuts all 850 restaurants in Russia

The McDonald's restaurant in St Petersburg. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

McDonald's is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

In an open letter to employees, McDonald's president and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing the stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's cannot ignore the "needless human suffering in Ukraine".

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

It comes amid calls for a boycott of the company as it continued to operate in Russia despite the conflict.

Before today, it has failed to acknowledge the invasion in any form, despite a number of other western companies openly condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin's actions and withdrawing from Russia as a result.

People took to social media to express their disgust.

"I'm not lovin' it," wrote one user, mimicking the brand's slogan.

"@McDonalds is continuing to do business as normal in Russia, which means the corporate and sales taxes it pays there DIRECTLY support Putin's illegal and murderous war in Ukraine. #BoycottMcDonalds"

"McDonalds get 9% of their revenue from Russia where they own 847 outlets," wrote another.

"Whilst they continue to profit as Ukrainians are murdered I won't be buying their blood burgers. Spread the word. Boycotts do make a difference. #BoycottMcDonalds"

Coca-Cola has faced similar criticism for continuing to operate and sell drinks in the country.

It has been 12 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In that time Russian troops have seized several key parts of the country - including the Chernobyl power plant - but have so far failed to gain control of the capital Kyiv.