McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50

The Mcdonalds Quarter Pounder has been linked to an E. coli outbreak in the US. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder burger has been making people unwell in the US following an outbreak of E. Coli in some US states.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

So far, 49 cases have been recorded across 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ten cases resulted in patients being admitted to hospital and one person has died.

Victims have ranged in age from 13 to 88.

The CDC said most of the cases were recorded in western and mid-west states.

Most of the illnesses occurred in Colorado - where the death occurred - and Nebraska.

Other states reporting illnesses include Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin.

American fast food restaurant chain McDonalds Logo against blue sky. Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Picture: Alamy

The fast-food chain said it is removing the burgers from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Cesar Piña, the company's North America chief supply chain officer, said in a statement: "Initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers".

The company has confirmed it is cooperating with federal and state public health officials and has put a stop to using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states - where the product will temporarily be unavailable, the CDC said.

Read more: Trump campaign files complaint against Labour Party alleging 'blatant foreign interference' in US Election

Read more: Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

The E. coli outbreak has been linked to slivered onions. Picture: Alamy

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that typically live in the intestines of humans and animals.

Although many are harmless, some produce toxins that can make you ill.

Symptoms include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

It usually takes a few days after being infected for symptoms to show.