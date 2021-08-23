McDonalds runs out of milkshakes amid disruption to supply chain

McDonalds has become the latest restaurant to be hit by supply chain issues. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

McDonalds has run out of milkshakes at all its outlets across Britain, according to reports.

The fast food chain has also run out of bottled drinks at its restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesperson said the chain was working to bring the items back on the menu as soon as possible.

The spokesperson told The Independent: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales."

McDonalds has around 1,250 restaurants across Britain.

Customers have taken to Twitter to share their dismay at the news.

I just went to McDonalds - they’ve got no milkshakes and the fizzy drinks “might be flat”. What is going onnnn?! 😭😭 — awadama fever (@ukiukimidnite) August 22, 2021

McDonalds is the latest restaurant to be affected by supply chain issues, thought to be partly due to a shortage of lorry drivers as a result of Brexit.

Nando’s and KFC outlets have recently been forced to close or change their menus due to a chicken shortage.

The chief executive of the British Poultry Council Richard Griffiths said that the shortages were the result of worker shortages caused by Brexit.

"When you don't have people, you have a problem - and this is something we are seeing across the whole supply chain. The labour crisis is a Brexit issue," said Mr Griffiths.