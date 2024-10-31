McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

McFly star Harry Judd’s son has been rushed to hospital after a "traumatic" accident.

The toddler was taken to hospital after he got hold of a washing pod and it burst in his eye, Judd's wife Izzy said.

Sharing a black and white image holding her son's hand, she recalled the "horrendous" experience of watching him get his eyes flushed out with 22 litres of fluid.

Lockie, who is the youngest of three children, is now being closely monitored after being seriously injured from the chemicals.

Izzy said it was her "scariest moment as a mum" as she issued an urgent warning for parents to put cleaning products "completely out of reach" of their children.

"It’s been a traumatic few days," Izzy said. "The reason I’m sharing this is because I don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important.

"So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away.

"We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were 8 and they needed to be 7.

"It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the ph down.

"We couldn’t be more grateful to the @nhsengland A&E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me.

"As you can imagine, it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid.

"We are now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals, we are in the best hands though and I’m so grateful to the specialists. Little Lockie is such a determined and brave little boy.

"So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach - this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too."