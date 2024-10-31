McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

31 October 2024, 15:22

Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.
Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

McFly star Harry Judd’s son has been rushed to hospital after a "traumatic" accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The toddler was taken to hospital after he got hold of a washing pod and it burst in his eye, Judd's wife Izzy said.

Sharing a black and white image holding her son's hand, she recalled the "horrendous" experience of watching him get his eyes flushed out with 22 litres of fluid.

Lockie, who is the youngest of three children, is now being closely monitored after being seriously injured from the chemicals.

Izzy said it was her "scariest moment as a mum" as she issued an urgent warning for parents to put cleaning products "completely out of reach" of their children.

Read more: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Read more: 'I'm so happy to be back': Sophie Turner felt life was 'on pause' until she returned from US to England

"It’s been a traumatic few days," Izzy said. "The reason I’m sharing this is because I don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important.

"So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away.

"We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were 8 and they needed to be 7.

"It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the ph down.

"We couldn’t be more grateful to the @nhsengland A&E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me.

"As you can imagine, it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid.

"We are now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals, we are in the best hands though and I’m so grateful to the specialists. Little Lockie is such a determined and brave little boy.

"So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach - this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The Chancellor has been accused of 'shafting' farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead fury as farmers 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

A firefighter works as a Metro bus burns following Dodger fan celebrations in the area which turned unruly, after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester

You're necked! Prolific shoplifter with huge neck tattoo banned from wearing wigs as disguise

Mohamed Al Fayed

Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Exclusive
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’

Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’
Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud
Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods
London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades
News broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test

North Korea claims to have tested new intercontinental ballistic missile

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Elon Musk summoned to court over $1m giveaways to voters as US election approaches

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget
Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK

At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Every prisoner accidentally freed under Government's early release scheme is back behind bars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News