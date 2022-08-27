Hunt for man who threatened London shopkeeper with meat cleaver during theft

The man is seen wearing a mask during the raid. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a man who robbed a London newsagent's while swinging a meat cleaver at the shopkeeper's face.

The man entered the shop, in the Forest Gate area, just after 2pm on Friday July 1, brandishing the blade.

He threatened the male shopkeeper with it and stole £40 from the till before swinging the cleaver at the male's face.

The Met said he "thankfully missed".

He is described as being of a large build with a circular shaped tattoo on the inside of his right forearm.

Police issued a CCTV image from the shop in which he is seen with a mask covering most of his face.

Anyone who may know who he is should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 2607/03Jul or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.