Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Mohammed Farraj. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A medical student has died after suffering a freak gym accident, as he suffered a "traumatic" head injury.

Mohammed Farraj, 21, died on October 16 while using gym equipment at the University of East Anglia.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the gym in Norwich.

Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive are both investigating.

Friends paid tribute to Mr Farraj, as a "dear friend, brother and son" after his death.

His football team at the university said they sent their "best wishes and condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones."

They added in a statement: "Mohammed was someone who loved to stay fit and active, he was also an aspiring doctor.

"Mohammed was someone who represented all the university's core values.

"Anyone who met Mohammed can vouch that he was kind, caring and a joy to be around.

"A minute's silence was held at all of our games that took place on Saturday to pay our respect for Mohammed."

The student union said they were "deeply shocked and heartbroken" by the death of Mr Farraj.

Police said: "Emergency services were called to the Sportspark gym shortly after 7pm following reports of a medical incident involving a man who had been using gym equipment.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

"The area was evacuated while emergency services provided medical treatment.

"A police cordon was in place and the gym will remain closed while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."