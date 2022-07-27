Medium denies rape 'after claiming spirits told him to attack woman'

27 July 2022, 17:40

Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him
Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A 38-year-old man who markets himself as a "spiritual medium" has denied a rape charged by claiming "he was instructed to by spirits".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles Hobbs is accused of saying to the woman the spirits he was talking to had told him to attack her.

The "medium" has pleaded not guilty to three rape charges, assault by penetration using a sex toy and another charge, which is not sexual, and said his encounters with the woman were consensual.

Instead, he has claimed she attacked him, and when he left a mark on her face it was because his hand slipped on the pillow, the Mail reported.

The woman, who cannot be named, told police Mr Hobbs said that "spirits" instructed him to attack her, and in a police interview shown to jurors at Truro Crown Court she breaks down in tears as she alleges he sexually assaulted and raped her.

Read more: 'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Some of the charges are alleged to have happened in Cornwall.

Mr Hobbs, from Plymouth, told the court he suffered mental strain after his child died and the last two and a half years have been a "blur".

"This stress and trauma [over the trial] affects my behaviour. Normally nothing changes me, I'm a really nice person," he said.

"I don't know anything about what's written [on the charge sheet]. She broke my nose.

"She was never in pain during sex or I would have stopped it. I'm not a sicko. I've never forced myself on anyone.

"I've had many girlfriends and was married for 10 years. This is ridiculous."

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sam Tarry appeared on the picket line

'There'll be anger across Labour': Sacked shadow minister warns Keir over protest spat

Summer rail misery set to continue as union confirm more strikes in August

Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Patrick Grady MP was suspended from the Commons after sexual misconduct.

SNP council leader resigns after sexual harassment claim

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh

'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh

Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark

'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Archie has been in hospital since early April

Archie Battersbee's family denied permission to take case to UN by Court of Appeal

Morad Tahbaz, 66 has been released after spending more than four years in Iran’s notorious Evin jail

British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz released on furlough and electronically tagged

England has had a quarter of the rainfall it would usually expect in July

England hit by driest July in over a century as drought fears grow

Protesters disrupted a drag queen reading time in Reading

Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

A wildfire in Surrey has now been burning for four days

Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Liz Truss has outlined plans to crack down on violence against women and girls

Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

England's Lionesses roared to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden

Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

Migrant women deserve protection from violence says Scotland's equalities minister.

UK government pushed to protect migrant women from male violence

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

Two former US officers jailed for violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Iraq Protests

Demonstrators enter Iraqi parliament in protest over selection of nominee for PM
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

Covid isn’t gone, says Biden after emerging from isolation

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation

WHO chief advises reducing number of sexual partners to avoid monkeypox
J Alexander Kueng

Ex-police officer Kueng gets three years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Brazil’s Neymar

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

Members of the People’s Liberation Front shout anti government slogans during a protest denouncing corruption and demanding a fresh parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves state of emergency

Shakira

Shakira faces tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors’ offer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London