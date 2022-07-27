Medium denies rape 'after claiming spirits told him to attack woman'

Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A 38-year-old man who markets himself as a "spiritual medium" has denied a rape charged by claiming "he was instructed to by spirits".

Charles Hobbs is accused of saying to the woman the spirits he was talking to had told him to attack her.

The "medium" has pleaded not guilty to three rape charges, assault by penetration using a sex toy and another charge, which is not sexual, and said his encounters with the woman were consensual.

Instead, he has claimed she attacked him, and when he left a mark on her face it was because his hand slipped on the pillow, the Mail reported.

The woman, who cannot be named, told police Mr Hobbs said that "spirits" instructed him to attack her, and in a police interview shown to jurors at Truro Crown Court she breaks down in tears as she alleges he sexually assaulted and raped her.

Some of the charges are alleged to have happened in Cornwall.

Mr Hobbs, from Plymouth, told the court he suffered mental strain after his child died and the last two and a half years have been a "blur".

"This stress and trauma [over the trial] affects my behaviour. Normally nothing changes me, I'm a really nice person," he said.

"I don't know anything about what's written [on the charge sheet]. She broke my nose.

"She was never in pain during sex or I would have stopped it. I'm not a sicko. I've never forced myself on anyone.

"I've had many girlfriends and was married for 10 years. This is ridiculous."

The trial continues.