Meghan 'lodged formal complaint to ITV' over Piers Morgan GMB comments

10 March 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 14:08

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan Markle. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Meghan Markle formally complained to ITV after Piers Morgan’s comments about her on Good Morning Britain, according to reports.

It comes after ITV announced the presenter and journalist was leaving the news programme on Tuesday evening.

Morgan has faced backlash over his incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex after her and Harry's headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan: Damage Meghan has done to Queen is 'frankly contemptible'

READ MORE: Queen to 'privately' address issues raised in Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Meghan lodged a formal complaint to ITV following Morgan's comments, according to The Telegraph.

The paper said a spokesman for the broadcaster "refused to deny" the reports.

Ofcom has also announced it is investigating comments Morgan made about the interview.

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday's show.

Morgan has since said he stands by his comments and does not believe what Meghan told Winfrey, after she discussed her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

He labelled the Duchess of Sussex's comments in the interview as "contemptible".

Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, Morgan said: "I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right.

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

He added: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

Morgan described his departure from the programme as "amicable", adding: "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree."

Harry and Meghan’s televised interview with Winfrey unleashed a dramatic set of revelations, with the couple hitting out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions.

The duchess revealed that working for ‘The Firm’ - as the royal family is sometimes known - ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy. 

Asked explicitly by Winfrey if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts at some stage, Meghan replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear.

"Very clear and very scary. I didn't know who to turn to in that." 

She also claimed a member of the royal family - who both Harry and Meghan refused to identify but Oprah later clarified was not the Queen or Prince Philip - was worried about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born.

Meghan said there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over the pay rise given to Dominic Cummings and that planned for NHS nurses.

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs
Ted Hui, centre, after he was arrested by police officers in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong politician and activist Ted Hui relocates to Australia
The Kent coronavirus variant could be up to twice as deadly as the original strain

Kent Covid variant may be twice as deadly as previous strains, study suggests
Libya's prime minister designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah (Hazem Ahmed/AP)

Libya’s rival factions back unity government ahead of December elections
Brits could head back to the likes of Santorini, Greece, by mid-May

Spain 'looking at vaccine passports' and Greece 'aiming to open borders' by mid-May
A man receives a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination centre, in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Pakistan begins vaccine campaign to protect over-60s from coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London