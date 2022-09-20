Meghan and Harry stayed in Windsor last night but will 'fly home to be with their children in California ASAP'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from their children for three weeks. Picture: Handout

By Christian Oliver

Meghan and Harry are set to fly back to their Californian home as soon as possible after being away from their children for three weeks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been jetting around Europe for various charity events before the Queen’s death.

The royal couple then extended their trip to attend the state funeral.

This means Harry and Meghan have not seen their two children for three weeks, leaving their home in Montecito, California on September 3.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, did not attend the Queen’s funeral. They remained at their home in California and were looked after by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan joined the procession behind the Queen's coffin. Picture: Amaly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in London when the Queen died.

The royal couple had to cancel a charity appearance when they heard of the Queen’s ill health on Thursday 8 September. They were to attend the WellChild Awards where Harry was set to give a speech.

Before that, Harry and Meghan were in Germany to launch the one year countdown of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Harry then dashed up to Balmoral after hearing the worrying news about his grandmother’s deteriorating health. Meghan stayed behind in London.

He did not make it in time to say goodbye to his grandmother who died later that Thursday.

Read more: Charles flies to Scotland to quietly grieve Queen's death as royals enter period of mourning

Read more: Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

Meghan and Harry extended their trip to be at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Amaly

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the Queen and partake in the various ceremonies.

Harry stood vigil around the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall. He was joined by the Queen’s other seven grandchildren, including his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were then among the closest members of Queen Elizabeth’s family who processed behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to and from Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and committal.

Meghan was pictured shedding a tear as she said goodbye to the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex wiped away a tear as she said goodbye to the Queen. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan then stayed in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage last night following the Queen’s committal service.

The infant royals, Archie and Lilibet, are now expected to become prince and princess. King Charles III is expected to anoint his grandchildren as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the near future, according to the Sun.

The young royals can assume this title as they are grandchildren of the reigning monarch. However, they will still not have HRH status like their parents, who agreed not to use the style when they stepped down as working royals.