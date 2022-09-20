Meghan and Harry stayed in Windsor last night but will 'fly home to be with their children in California ASAP'

20 September 2022, 16:31

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from their children for three weeks
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from their children for three weeks. Picture: Handout

By Christian Oliver

Meghan and Harry are set to fly back to their Californian home as soon as possible after being away from their children for three weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been jetting around Europe for various charity events before the Queen’s death.

The royal couple then extended their trip to attend the state funeral.

This means Harry and Meghan have not seen their two children for three weeks, leaving their home in Montecito, California on September 3.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, did not attend the Queen’s funeral. They remained at their home in California and were looked after by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan joined the procession behind the Queen's coffin
Harry and Meghan joined the procession behind the Queen's coffin. Picture: Amaly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in London when the Queen died.

The royal couple had to cancel a charity appearance when they heard of the Queen’s ill health on Thursday 8 September. They were to attend the WellChild Awards where Harry was set to give a speech.

Before that, Harry and Meghan were in Germany to launch the one year countdown of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Harry then dashed up to Balmoral after hearing the worrying news about his grandmother’s deteriorating health. Meghan stayed behind in London.

He did not make it in time to say goodbye to his grandmother who died later that Thursday.

Read more: Charles flies to Scotland to quietly grieve Queen's death as royals enter period of mourning

Read more: Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

Meghan and Harry extended their trip to be at the Queen's funeral
Meghan and Harry extended their trip to be at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Amaly

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the Queen and partake in the various ceremonies.

Harry stood vigil around the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall. He was joined by the Queen’s other seven grandchildren, including his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were then among the closest members of Queen Elizabeth’s family who processed behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to and from Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and committal.

Meghan was pictured shedding a tear as she said goodbye to the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex wiped away a tear as she said goodbye to the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex wiped away a tear as she said goodbye to the Queen. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan then stayed in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage last night following the Queen’s committal service.

The infant royals, Archie and Lilibet, are now expected to become prince and princess. King Charles III is expected to anoint his grandchildren as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the near future, according to the Sun.

The young royals can assume this title as they are grandchildren of the reigning monarch. However, they will still not have HRH status like their parents, who agreed not to use the style when they stepped down as working royals.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Kim Darroch told Andrew Marr the threat of a trade war must be taken seriously by the UK

Threat of EU punishment if NI agreement torn up must be taken seriously by UK, former top diplomat tells LBC

The funeral for the 28-year-old was held today at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Ashley Dale: Funeral for 'rising star' shot in her garden held at Liverpool Cathedral

A man was arrested after he appeared to grab the flag draped over the Queen's coffin

Man, 28, 'grabbed flag on Queen's coffin because he wanted to check she was dead'

The four-day work week has been a success for most firms involved.

Four-day working week backed by 86 per cent of companies in landmark trial

Liz Truss has said high energy bills are a price worth paying for the UK's security

Truss vows to slash taxes and insists soaring energy bills are a 'price worth paying' to stop Putin

Putin is thought to be preparing for a full mobilisation of Russian troops after mass graves were found in previously Russian-occupied towns

'Panic in Kremlin': Russia prepares to mobilise as Ukraine says torture victims in mass grave had genitals severed

Rosie Cooper MP has held her seat in West Lancashire since 2005

Labour MP Rosie Cooper quits politics over neo-Nazi assassination plot

Police pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night.

Calls for calm after 16 police injured and 47 people arrested during weekend of violence in Leicester

King Charles III has reportedly flown to Scotland to mourn the death of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth.

Charles flies to Scotland to quietly grieve Queen's death as royals enter period of mourning

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'.

'We would never jump a queue': Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defend themselves amid Queen queue row

Liz Truss has admitted there are no talks between the UK and US about a free trade deal.

UK will not strike free trade deal with US for years, Liz Truss admits

Maddie's parents have lost their libel case.

Madeleine McCann's parents lose 14-year libel battle against Portuguese cop

More than a quarter of a million people visited the Queen's coffin in London.

Scale of queue for the Queen: More than 250,000 mourners visited 'inspirational' monarch lying in state

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

Liz Truss is pledging to match this year's military aid to Ukraine.

Liz Truss pledges £2.3bn in military aid for Ukraine as politics returns

The Queen has been laid to rest at Windsor

Thank you and goodbye, Your Majesty: Nation says farewell to Queen for final time as she's reunited with Philip

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN General Assembly

Nations ‘gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction’, warns UN chief

Russia Ukraine War 200 Days

Separatist leaders in four Ukrainian regions plan votes to join Russia

Iran Protest

Three killed in unrest over death of Iranian woman held by morality police

Myanmar Air Strike

Myanmar’s military government denies carrying out deadly air attack on school

Food-Executive-Fracas

Vegan food firm executive accused of biting man’s nose in fight

Israel Palestinians

One man killed as Palestinian forces and residents clash in West Bank

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Fiona hammers Turks and Caicos Islands with hurricane winds

Sara Hilden Art Museum

Brad Pitt and Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

Alex Jones

Alex Jones makes appearance outside Sandy Hook damages trial

British Summer Time festival – London

Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London