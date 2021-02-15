Meghan Markle 'agrees to sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey'

Meghan Markle is understood to be doing a sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Meghan Markle has agreed to do a sit down interview with US TV legend Oprah Winfrey, it has been reported.

The Duchess of Sussex is understood to be finalising details with Oprah on the details of what executives are calling an "Oprah Winfrey Special".

It is not clear when the interview will be recorded or aired, but it is listed on the programme summary - seen by ITV News - as: "Oprah interviews Meghan Markle".

The news comes the day after Meghan and Prince Harry announced they are expecting their second child.

A report by ITV said a deal in principle has been agreed with the Duchess, and both sides are close to making an announcement.

Oprah Winfrey pictured at their wedding in May 2018. Picture: PA

The pair are understood to be friends, and Oprah was one of the most famous faces at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

Harry and Meghan are now preparing to welcome a sibling for their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The news comes after the duchess suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the summer of 2020, and just days after she won a privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

Following the announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

Meghan revealed her miscarriage in November last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."