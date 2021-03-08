Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'got married three days before public ceremony'

8 March 2021, 10:53

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah was aired last night
Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah was aired last night. Picture: CBS

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in private by the Archbishop of Canterbury before the formal public ceremony, that was watched by millions.

In yet another startling revelation in the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said she and Harry were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before the formal ceremony.

The duchess said "no-one knew" and the couple shared personal vows for "just the two of us".

All Church of England weddings legally require two witnesses so the "marriage" could have been a blessing. The Church of England has not commented on the claims.

Meghan Markle claims member of Royal Family raised 'concerns' over Archie's skin colour

Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

Meghan also said reports she had reduced the Duchess of Cambridge to tears were a "turning point", and insisted it was Kate who made her cry.

Meghan said she did not want to be "disparaging to anyone" and claimed Kate apologised with flowers and a note "to take accountability".

It was not a "confrontation" and it would not be "fair" to Kate to go into detail, she said, adding it was "hard to get over" being blamed for something she did not do.

Meghan said "everyone in the institution knew that wasn't true" and she hoped Kate "would have wanted that to be corrected", adding "she is a good person".

She also criticised what she described as a "polarity" in the coverage of her and Kate.

