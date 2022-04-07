Meghan Markle animal welfare patronage ends as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK

7 April 2022, 16:35

meghan
Meghan Markle has one charity patronage left as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Meghan Markle has relinquished her role as patron of the animal welfare charity Mayhew in a "mutually agreed" move, as she continues to cut back UK-based roles.

The Duchess of Sussex urged people to continue supporting the charity and "will continue to support Mayhew and champion our ambitions," the charity said.

It comes as Meghan continues to step away from UK-based patronage roles.

In a statement on the charity's website, Meghan said: “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not."

"I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able."

She added: "The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled-as you'll soon realise: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.

"To the Mayhew community, thank you for entrusting me as your patron. It has been an honor".

Meghan served as a patron of the animal welfare charity for three years, which she championed during her time in the UK and after stepping down as a working royal and moving with Prince Harry to California in 2020.

Howard Bridges, Mayhew’s chief executive, said “we have mutually agreed to end the patronage”, which expired at the beginning of the year.

But, he insisted that the Duchess would continue to support the mission of the charity going forward.

Read More: Meghan Markle tries to trademark 'archetypes' ahead of Spotify podcast launch

The charity was founded in 1886 and has a broad range of supporting animals and local communities both in England and around the world, such as in India and Afghanistan.

The charity has a pet refuge service in London, provides vet services to vulnerable owners, and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with local residents in struggling communities.

Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years including a Guy, a Beagle, and the Sussexes also have a black Labrador thought to be named Pula.

Meghan also paid a tribute in her message to her "dear friend" animal behaviourist Oli Juste, who died unexpectedly in January.

He had introduced the Duchess to the charity when she was looking for causes to represent and left her "heartbroken" and "reflective".

"It was nearly four years ago, as I was exploring possible organizations to volunteer with, that Oli brought me to Mayhew," she said.

"In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes.

"Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved."

Read More: Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Mr Bridges said the opportunity to work alongside Meghan has been a "privilege."

"It has been an incredible privilege for Mayhew to have worked closely with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, since 2019 when she became our Royal patron for a three-year term," he said.

"It has been a busy and productive three years together where we have gained so much from her kind support.

He added: "As we look to the future, Mayhew has launched an exciting new strategy to maximise our critical animal welfare work."

The charity has named a wing of their re-homing centre in memory of Meghan's friend.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

Breaking
The UN's General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

Koci Selamaj, 36, has been jailed for murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa's sister brands murderer 'coward' as he refuses to face family in court

mural

Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit

'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

Parents across England and Scotland have been warned to be on the alert for signs of hepatitis

Parents warned to be alert to hepatitis signs after cases in England and Scotland

Jason Mills killed his girlfriend in 2001, and absconded from HMP Leyhill on Wednesday

Manhunt launched after murderer who killed girlfriend escaped from open prison

Lorry drivers are facing 12-hour waits because of P&O

'Worst queues I’ve ever seen': Lorry drivers face 12-hour waits and '30 mile jam' at Dover

Damilola in hospital with her mum after she fell critically ill

Mum kisses daughter goodbye in London hospital after she dies eating 'cannabis sweets'

amess

'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

Nathaniel Glover is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly, 55, in Manhattan Supreme Court

Kidd Creole found guilty of manslaughter after homophobic attack on homeless man

horse

Remote workers who enter Grand National office sweepstakes could be breaking the law

Boris Johnson says the Government's energy strategy is about "tackling some of the mistakes of the past"

Govt's energy strategy ensures the UK is never again 'blackmailed by Putin', says Boris

sunak

'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife

venables

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables launches bid for freedom before law changes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO

Atrocity reports spur Nato states to boost arms supplies

Russia Ukraine War Human Rights Council

UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s top court rules Imran Khan acted illegally over confidence vote
Virus Outbreak Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid

Abortion-Michigan

US governor asks court to recognise abortion rights

Virus Outbreak China Food Woes

Shanghai residents ‘running out of food’ under lockdown

Supreme Court Nomination

US Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Germany Ukraine War Crimes

German ex-ministers file war crimes complaint against Russia

Yemen

Yemen’s president steps aside amid efforts to end war

Turkey Khashoggi Trial

Turkish court suspends trial of 26 Saudis accused of killing Jamal Khashoggi

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police