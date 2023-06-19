Duchess of Dior: Meghan Markle set to sign 'big money deal' with fashion giant after Spotify drops podcast

The deal could be worth around $20m. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle is on the brink of signing a big money deal with fashion giant 'Dior' after her podcast Archetypes was dropped by Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex is a well-known wearer of Dior. She was dressed from head-to-toe in the fashion giant's gear for the Queen's Jubilee last year, as well as for her son Archie's christening.

Prince Harry also wore a fully-tailored Dior suit for the King's Coronation last month.

The French fashion company has a number of deals with major celebrities, including Rihanna and Johnny Depp.

According to PR guru Mark Borkowski, it is not clear whether the deal is done, but says the couple are clearly angling towards fashion.

"It shows that they have great power in fashion and they are wanted by fashion houses. It is easier to be a clothes horse than an issues warrior", he told MailOnline.

He continued: "It could be a case of poking the bear (to get a deal) or I suspect that is something that has been running for a while in terms of a negotiation and it now manifests itself into something.

"It's no coincidence that they are veering towards fashion. They are more comfortable in this world.

"Style over substance. It does seem to be a series of weird coincidences: Harry wears a Dior suit at the coronation and Dior at the hacking case and now a deal may be in the offing"

Tailoring fit for royalty.



Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next. pic.twitter.com/rg4r0ER4Ym — Dior (@Dior) May 6, 2023

It comes after a top Spotify podcast executive accused Harry and Meghan of being "f***ing grifters" after they only produced one podcast series before parting ways with the streaming giant.

The couple had initially signed a three-year deal to produce content for Spotify, with Meghan hosting the first series called Archetypes.

But after they "parted ways" with the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, who is Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation, was quick to hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said in the latest episode of his own podcast on Friday.

"I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series. Picture: Spotify/Alamy

Meghan's Spotify podcast was axed earlier in the week after it failed to meet targets.

Her Archetypes series, which focused on "labels that try to hold women back", will not get a second season.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, and the show featured Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

Bill Simmons. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan are not understood to have been invited to the King's first Trooping the Colour this weekend.

They will instead remain in the US with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Both Buckingham Palace, and a rep for the couple, have declined to comment on the reports.