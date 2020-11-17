Meghan Markle 'helped by palace aides to write letter to father'

17 November 2020, 16:56

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd for publishing parts of the letter
Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd for publishing parts of the letter. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Meghan Markle was helped to write a letter at the centre of a legal case by palace aides, court documents have alleged.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over an article which reproduced parts of the handwritten letter sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Documents lodged with the High Court by ANL claim Jason Knauf "and/or" the Kensington Palace communications team "contributed" to a draft of the document.

At the time, Mr Knauf was the Duke of Sussex's communications secretary and, after holding the same post with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is now chief executive of William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

The duchess, 39, claims the February 2019 publication of parts of the letter to her 76-year-old father was a misuse of her private information and breached the Data Protection Act, as well as a breach of her copyright.

Meghan and Harry at Kensington palace
Meghan and Harry at Kensington palace. Picture: PA

ANL's legal team says in its document: "It is for the claimant to prove she was the only person who contributed to the writing of the electronic draft.

"Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the defendant infers that Jason Knauf and/or others in the Kensington Palace Communications team contributed to the writing of the electronic draft."

Read more: Meghan and Harry 'personally recognise' Remembrance Sunday in America

Read more: Judge delays Meghan Markle privacy hearing on 'confidential' grounds

The lawyers claim the duchess's letter is not her "intellectual creation" and therefore not original work, as it was copied from an electronic draft, had the input of the communications team and contained pre-existing facts including Meghan's "view of her father and his conduct", and so was not subject to copyright protection.

The start of the duchess's High Court case against ANL has been delayed from the new year until autumn 2021 because of a "confidential reason".

But the court will hear a summary judgment application in January, when Meghan's lawyers will argue that ANL's defence has no prospect of succeeding at a trial.

The duchess is seeking damages from ANL for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

ANL wholly denies the allegations, particularly the duchess's claim the letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning, and says it will hotly contest the case.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers over five articles, two in the Mail on Sunday and three on MailOnline, which were published in February 2019.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers stand guard in front of an apartment building in Berlin, Germany

Three held over spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from German museum
Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes to ease the measures over Christmas

Millions of Scots in 11 areas including Glasgow to enter tier 4 lockdown
White giraffe

World’s last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks

Thai protesters clash with police as parliament mulls charter changes
Jeremy Corbyn has admitted that antisemitism was not an "exaggerated" issue under his leadership

Jeremy Corbyn admits antisemitism claims were 'neither exaggerated nor overstated'
SpaceX crew

SpaceX capsule successfully reaches International Space Station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Multiple vaccines are currently being developed

Which Covid-19 vaccines has the UK ordered?

The Moderna Covid vaccine has reported the highest positive results so far

Moderna Covid vaccine: Efficacy rate, how it works and side effects

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'
Scottish caller

Scottish caller: 'There's nothing in between little Englanders and Scottish nationalists'
This caller was furious over foreign aid

'Why are we letting our own people suffer to help somebody else first?' Caller questions foreign aid
The issue hinges over what is put on the child's birth certificate

'So this man wasn't the mother even though he gave birth?'

Nick challenged the charity worker over foreign aid

'How does paying for the Spice Girls in Ethiopia help those in Nigeria?'
Caller with terminal cancer cries on LBC while seeking life insurance advice

Caller with terminal cancer cries on LBC while seeking life insurance advice

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London