Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'

Meghan Markle has 'moved on' from the racism row with the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has moved on from her racism row with the royal family, and that is not the reason she is missing the Coronation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan will not be attending the Coronation, and will instead stay behind in California to look after her children, while Prince Harry is at the ceremony.

Rumours have circulated that her no-show in London was driven by her 2021 claims that a senior royal had expressed "concerns" about how "dark" Archie's skin would be before he was born.

She released a rare statement on Sunday dismissing "false and frankly ridiculous" speculation about the reason she was not going to the coronation.

Meghan's global press secretary Ashley Hansen said: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

"We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

It comes after Meghan made her first public appearance since news emerged she would not be going to the coronation.

She appeared via videolink to introduce her photographer friend Misan Harriman's Ted talk.

Charles' coronation is next week. Picture: Getty

'The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me onto the stage for my @ted. Thank you for the support, Meg."

It comes after the Sussexes finally confirmed their plans for the Coronation.

The couple revealed they had been invited to the event in March, but their children had not.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry revealed he would be attending the landmark occasion alone, while the Duchess stays behind in California with their children.

Prince Harry will also skip King Charles' Coronation concert "to rush home to Meghan and their children".

Prince Harry and Meghan had their first child Archie in 2019. Picture: Getty

Harry will make a fleeting solo visit to the UK for King Charles' coronation before heading back to the US to celebrate his son Archie's birthday with Meghan and their youngest, Lilibet.

He is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony.