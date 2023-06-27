Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'

Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent". Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Megan Markle has been described as ‘not a great audio talent’ by a leading Hollywood agent.

Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of United Talent Agency, made the comments about Meghan while speaking at a discussion on podcasts at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Mr Zimmer was quoted as saying by the Semafor news website.

"And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something,” he added.

However the New York Post’s Page Six reported that agents from United Talent were still eager to sign her. “They were in serious pursuit,” a source told the paper.

The comments come after streaming giant Spotify axed its £18m deal with the couple after just one podcast series.

Spotify is reported to have cancelled the deal because it ‘expected more content’.

There was just one series- 12 episodes - of the Archetypes show on social stereotypes around women, as well as a 30 minute festive special.

The Sussexes said they had ‘mutually agreed to part ways’ with Spotify.

A joint statement issued earlier by the two companies read: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

WME, the talent agency that has managed Meghan since April, said she is already developing more content aimed at people who enjoyed the podcast.

WME told the Wall Street Journal: “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."