Meghan Markle 'spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world' when meeting teens in California

Meghan Markle has 'talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle has addressed being one of the most bullied people in the world while meeting teens in California.

Meghan visited Girls Inc of Greater Santa Barbara on October 2 as they launched a new digital wellness programme.

The non-profit organisation has partnered with #HalfTheStory for the project.

Larissa May, the founder of #HalfTheStory, took part in the event alongside Meghan and Girls Inc CEO Stephanie J. Hull.

She said the duchess opened up about being bullied during an activity with a group of teens.

Meghan attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala. Picture: Getty

"We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world," Ms May told Vanity Fair.

"We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally."

She added: "With Stephanie and Meghan, we talked about what it really means to grow up in this digital age."

During her visit, Meghan also helped try out the Social Media U curriculum. It was designed with input from teens on #HalfTheStory's advisory board.

The aim of the project is to encourage teenagers to socialise without screens while also helping them use technology in a positive way.

It is being financially backed by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation as well as the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and Melissa French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures.

Meghan took part in the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen". Picture: Alamy

It comes after Meghan opened up about "hateful" cyber-bullying she faced while pregnant with her children.

She discussed "breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes" in a Texas visit in March 2024.

"I keep my distance from it right now for my wellbeing but the bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn, with each of them," she previously said.

"You just think about that and to wrap your head about why people would be so hateful. It's not catty it's cruel. Why you would do that when you're pregnant or as a mom it's such a tender and sacred time."

She added: "You could succumb to it, or nearly succumb to how painful that is.

"Or maybe because I was pregnant that mammalian instinct just kicks in to do everything you can to protect your child and as a result protect yourself too."