Meghan Markle Will Break With "Tradition" For Royal Baby Birth

Harry and Meghan will keep arrangements for the birth private. Picture: PA

A Royal tradition, which started with the birth of Prince William in 1982 will be broken when the Dutchess of Sussex gives birth to her first child.

For the last 37 years, senior Royals have posed outside the maternity wing of St. Mary's hospital in London with their new baby.

Much to the chagrin of the tabloid press, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to break with that "tradition".

The Royal couple is expecting their first baby in April, following last year's Royal wedding in Windsor.

The tradition of posing outside the Lindo Wing of the exclusive London hospital was started by Prince Charles and Princess Diana after the births of Prince William and Harry in 1982 and 1984.

Wills and Kate followed in their footsteps in 2013 with the birth of Prince George. Two years later the Royal couple posed on the steps of the hospital with Princess Charlotte.

The couple were old hands at the royal baby photo op when Prince Louis was born in 2018, they were seen beaming with their newborn on the steps of the Paddington Hospital.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first baby. Picture: PA

Recently Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan were looking for a more private birth.

In a statement they said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Palace officials also said the couple would take photos with their newborn at Windsor Castle a few days after the birth.