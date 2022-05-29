Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech

Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father. Picture: Channel 5/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Meghan Markle has reached out to her estranged father after he suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to heal her bitter relationship with Thomas Markle, 77, and is "concerned" about his health, the Mirror reports.

She is said to be looking at 'private' ways to contact her ailing father to heal the four-year rift between them.

The paper reports she wants to contact her father without having to communicate with her half siblings, Thomas Jr, 55, and Samantha, 57.

The latter has launched a defamation case against her.

Mr Markle was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a major stroke.

Karl Larsen, who has a YouTube channel with Mr Markle, confirmed the news on Tuesday evening.

He said the retired director of photography had been looking forward to travelling to the UK for the jubilee, and had hoped to meet members of the Royal Family for the first time.

He spoke of his desire to travel to the UK for the celebration last month.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for four years. Picture: Alamy

Mr Markle wrote that he was "lucky to be alive" and thanked doctors and nurses, promising to thank them "properly" when he was able to speak again.

"I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive," he wrote.

"I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life.

"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world.

"I can't speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."

He also said: "I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen.

"I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years."

Ms Markle's relationship with her father became strained when he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of their wedding.

He did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry, nor has he met their children Archie and Lilibet.

In the four years since their relationship went downhill, he has clashed with his daughter in the press on a number of occasions.

Last year, he spoke out about his daughter's suggestion that the Royal Family or British people are racist, following the Duchesses Oprah interview.

Responding to a claim made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that there was "concern" by one royal over the colour of their son Archie's skin before he was born, Mr Markle said he "doesn't think the Royal Family are racist at all".

"I have great respect for the royals and I don't think the British Royal Family are racist at all," he said.

"I don't think the British are racist."

He said he hoped when someone allegedly asked about how dark Harry and Meghan's baby's skin tone might be that it was "just a dumb question" rather than an act of racism.

He also said Ms Markle had not responded to his previous attempts to contact her.