Meghan Markle says Palace blocked an earlier Oprah interview in new teaser clip

5 March 2021, 13:30 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 13:55

Meghan has said she now feels "liberated" after quitting as a senior royal
Meghan has said she now feels "liberated" after quitting as a senior royal. Picture: CBS

By Kate Buck

The Duchess of Sussex has said she feels "liberated" at being given the chance to speak to Oprah after having a previous interview blocked by the Palace, in the latest clip from her upcoming bombshell interview.

In the new clip, Meghan says she is "on the other side of a lot of life experience", since Oprah first asked her for an interview before she and the Duke of Sussex got married in 2018.

Winfrey revealed she first approached the duchess for an in-depth chat a few months before their May 2018 wedding but was turned down with the proviso "perhaps there will be another time".

Asked what was "right" about this moment to talk, Meghan replied in the clip aired on CBS This Morning: "Well, so many things. That we're on the other side of a lot of ... a lot of life experience that's happened.

"Also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make.

"As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is ... different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes."

It comes as the Sussexes and those still in the upper echelons are locked in a bitter war of words against one another, ahead of a bombshell interview Meghan and Harry have given the US chat show host.

The full interview will be broadcast on Monday night in the UK.

Ahead of the airing, Meghan has been accused of driving out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions. One staff member was reportedly left in tears after working for the duchess. The Palace has launched an investigation into the claims.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims, claiming newspaper reports are 'being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative'.

Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied former royal staff.

Reports have suggested around 10 Palace aides are lining up to to help with the investigation.

On Thursday, in a clip released ahead of the interview, Meghan claimed the royal family played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.

